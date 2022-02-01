Brown & Toland Physicians Welcomes Thomas Boggs as Chief Executive Officer

Breaking News
Thomas Boggs

Chief Executive Officer, Brown & Toland Physicians

Oakland, Calif., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brown & Toland Physicians announced today the selection of Thomas (Tom) Boggs as chief executive officer. Boggs will lead the independent physician network in further expanding the transformation of patient care for improved health outcomes at an affordable cost and accelerating the improvement of the physician and patient experience. He will report to Jeff Bailet, chief executive officer of Altais, the parent organization of Brown & Toland.

A health care industry veteran, Boggs brings more than 25 years of experience to Brown & Toland Physicians. He has held a number of leadership roles in the areas of population health management, clinical integration, physician practice operations and finance. He joins Brown & Toland from Pittsburgh’s Bridges Health Partners, which is comprised of four health systems and 1,100 physicians, where he served as president.

He also previously served as chief executive officer of the clinically integrated, 1,700-physician network developed by TriHealth and St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Cincinnati. Earlier in his career, Boggs led medical group and MSO functions at Aultman Health Foundation in Canton, Ohio, along with a stint at BayCare Health System in Clearwater, Fla.

“Tom’s exceptional experience leading nationally recognized complex health organizations will further strengthen our mission to deliver value to our members and physicians,” said Jeff Bailet.  “His demonstrated ability to lead the ever-evolving health care market will serve Brown & Toland well in this pivotal stage of the company’s growth.”

Boggs earned a Bachelor’s degree in business and a Master’s degree in business administration from the University of Akron (Ohio). He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) and has earned designations as a Certified Medical Practice Executive by the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) and a Managed Healthcare Professional (MHP) by AHIP.

“I am excited to join an enterprise with the incredible track record and leadership that Brown & Toland has,” said Boggs. “Leading an organization whose mission, vision and values so closely align with mine – making health care more provider- and patient-friendly, affordable and accessible – is a challenge I welcome.”

About Brown & Toland Physicians

Brown & Toland Physicians is a leading network of independent doctors focused on delivering personalized and high-quality health care to the San Francisco Bay Area. Its network of more than 2,700 physicians, serving more than 355,000 HMO, ACO and PPO patients, is dedicated to improving care and reducing costs through innovative care management and care coordination programs, use of health care technology, and population health management strategies. Brown & Toland, a Bay Area health care beacon since 1993, collaborates with leading hospitals and health plan providers to provide high quality care in the Bay Area. To learn more, visit www.brownandtoland.com.

CONTACT: Ryan Faulkner, Chief Strategy Officer
Brown & Toland Physicians
415-972-4593
rfaulkner@btmg.com

