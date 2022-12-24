NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP) on behalf of BRP stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether BRP has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

BRP is the subject of a report published by NINGI Research on September 13, 2022. The report alleges that “BRP has doctored its organic growth rate to beat analysts’ estimates,” and “the company misled investors by presenting inorganic revenue as organic revenue through a self-proclaimed separate agreement with an affiliate.” NINGI also alleges that, “in 2020 BRP’s proprietary ‘MGA of the Future’ technology was misappropriated by an employee and handed to a competitor, as alleged by BRP in a lawsuit,” however, “the company allegedly did not notice the misappropriation until May 2021 but did not disclose the intellectual property theft to investors to date, despite arguing in a lawsuit that the theft has and will have severe damage to BRP’s revenue and market share.”

On this news, BRP stock fell $0.42 per share, or 1.35%, to close at $30.77 per share on September 14, 2022.

