BRP Group, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2019 Results on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

TAMPA, Fla., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions, announced today that it will report its fourth quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 PM ET on that day. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 451-6152 (toll-free) or (201) 389-0879 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.  A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on BRP’s investor relations website at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com.   

A replay will be available following the end of the call through Tuesday, April 7, 2020, by telephone at (844) 512-2921 (toll-free) or (412) 317-6671 (international), passcode 13700090. A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com for one year following the call.  

About BRP

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams.  We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth.  BRP represents over 400,000 clients across the United States and internationally, with over 40 offices in seven states. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.      

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Investor Relations
(813) 259-8032
[email protected]

PRESS CONTACT

Rachel Carr
Baldwin Risk Partners
(813) 418-5166
[email protected]

