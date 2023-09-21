GREAT NECK, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BRT APARTMENTS CORP. (NYSE:BRT), a multi-family real estate investment trust, today announced the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable on October 11, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 3, 2023.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of June 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states. For additional information on BRT’s operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at www.brtapartments.com.

Contact:

BRT APARTMENTS CORP.

60 Cutter Mill Road

Suite 303

Great Neck, New York 11021

Telephone: (516) 466-3100

Email: investors@BRTapartments.com

www.BRTapartments.com