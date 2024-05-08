GREAT NECK, N.Y., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BRT APARTMENTS CORP. (NYSE:BRT), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties, announced that it has filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The financial statements and supplemental financial information can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website under the caption “Financials – Quarterly Results.”

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of March 31, 2024, BRT owns or has interests in 29 multi-family properties with 7,947 units in 11 states. For additional information on BRT’s operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at www.brtapartments.com .

