BRT Apartments Corp. Reports No Damage From Hurricane Ian

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) today announced the Company’s apartment communities in Tallahassee and Pensacola, Florida, Columbia, Greenville and North Charleston, South Carolina, and in Wilmington, North Carolina, did not sustain damage as a result of Hurricane Ian.

Jeffrey A. Gould, President and CEO of BRT stated: “We are thankful to report that all of our employees in the areas impacted by Hurricane Ian are safe at this time, and we did not incur any damage to our properties. I would like to recognize and thank our teams in these communities for preparing our properties for this storm.”

About BRT Apartments Corp.:

BRT is a real estate investment trust that either directly, or through joint ventures, owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, develops multi-family properties. Additional financial and descriptive information on BRT, its operations and its portfolio, is available at BRT’s website at: http://BRTapartments.com . Interested parties are encouraged to review BRT’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the other reports filed thereafter with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

