The Dry Eye Drink by Bruder The Dry Eye Drink by Bruder

ATLANTA, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bruder Healthcare, a Hilco Vision Company, announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Baton Rouge-based Dry Eye Drink LLC, the manufacturer of a portfolio of dry eye products and drink mixes, formulated to provide relief for an estimated 50 million* U.S. adults suffering from symptoms of dry eye disease.

“Partnering with the first and only ophthalmic, doctor-formulated, anti-inflammatory hyper-hydrating drink brings real value to the Bruder dry eye portfolio and provides an additional treatment option for eye care professionals when working with patients,” said Brent Jones, Global Head of Dry Eye for Hilco Vision and General Manager at Bruder Healthcare. The Dry Eye Drink expands the Bruder Healthcare portfolio for dry eye sufferers which currently includes the #1 Doctor-Recommended Moist Heat Eye Compresses, Hygienic Eyelid Sheets, Hygienic Eyelid Cleansing Wipes and Hygienic Eyelid Solution Spray.

The drink formulations pair known anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative and anti-bacterial ingredients with an electrolyte hydration formula to help with ocular inflammation, tear health and meibum oil gland production. Available in daytime and nighttime formulas consisting of several flavors (mixed berries, orange, and strawberry-lemonade), the product mixes contain green tea extract, turmeric, DHA/Omega 3, Vitamin A, B3, B6, B12 and C. Dry Eye Drink’s natural ingredients help to reduce inflammation and boost effective hydration up to three times what water alone can do. “Bruder is an iconic brand among optometrists and ophthalmologists alike. Their innovative spirit aligns well with our entrepreneurial mindset,” said founder and former Dry Eye Drink LLC CEO Dr. Joshua Davidson OD, FAAO, FSLS. Dr. Davidson is an Optometrist specializing in dry eye disease at the Williamson Eye Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Dry Eye and the importance of Hydration

Dry eye symptoms affect millions of consumers. Its prevalence is likely to continue due to any number of causes, from computer and smartphone screen viewing and contact lens wear, to eye irritants of pollen and other environmental toxins in the air, to the side effects of prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications.

Hydration is crucial to regulate body temperature, keep joints lubricated, prevent infections, deliver nutrients to cells, and keep organs functioning properly. Being well-hydrated improves sleep quality, cognition, and mood. Studies suggest that systemic hydration status broadly affects a variety of ocular pathophysiologic processes and disease states. For example, dehydration may be associated with the development of dry eye syndrome, cataracts, refractive changes, and retinal vascular disease. **

Dry eye sufferers can participate daily in the health and comfort of their eyes between visits to their eye care provider through daily lid hygiene in the same way they maintain their oral health between dental appointments through daily brushing and flossing.

About Bruder Healthcare

Bruder Healthcare designs and markets therapeutic and ophthalmic medical products to professionals and consumers around the world, including the #1 doctor-recommended moist heat eye compress. Their broad line of proprietary products provides relief for the millions of people who suffer from pain, dry eye, and other ocular surface conditions. Bruder Healthcare is a part of the Hilco Vision family of eye care brands and companies. Open your eyes to bruder.com.

* Dr. Russel Lazarus “Holistic Dry Eye Treatments: 8 FAQs” Optometrist Network, November 28, 2021.

** Sherwin JC, Kokavec J, Thornton SN. Hydration, fluid regulation and the eye: in health and disease. Clin Exp Ophthalmol. 2015 Nov;43(8):749-64. doi: 10.1111/ceo.12546. Epub 2015 Jun 19. PMID: 25950246.

Contact Information:

Stan Samples

Senior Mgr, Marketing Communications

stan.samples@bruder.com

770-410-0726 x231

Related Images

Image 1: The Dry Eye Drink by Bruder

First and only ophthalmic, doctor-formulated, anti-inflammatory hyper-hydrating drink for symptoms of dry eye

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment