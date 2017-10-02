Breaking News
Home / Top News / Brunel International NV: Brunel nominates Jilko Andringa as new CEO

Brunel International NV: Brunel nominates Jilko Andringa as new CEO

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

Amsterdam, 2 October 2017

Brunel International N.V. (“Brunel”) today announced the appointment of Jilko Andringa as Chief Executive Officer pending shareholder approval. He will succeed Jan Arie van Barneveld.

The Supervisory Board will nominate the appointment of Jilko Andringa as CEO for a period of four years at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 7 December 2017.

The Supervisory Board has also announced the nomination of Jan Arie van Barneveld to be appointed a member of the Supervisory Board with effect from 1 March 2018 for a period of four years at the same EGM. Until that date Jan Arie van Barneveld will stay on as director in order to guarantee the business continuity and a smooth transition.

Daan van Doorn, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: “After a thorough selection process we are pleased to have recruited Jilko Andringa. Jilko has over 20 years of international experience in our industry. We are grateful for everything Jan Arie has done and achieved during his long and successful career with Brunel”.   

Jilko Andringa: “Brunel is a unique company, and I’m excited about the prospect of leading it through all the developments in the industry. I look forward to working with all the talented people in Brunel to deliver profitable and sustainable growth. My passion as a leader is ensuring continuous development of talented professionals in offices and at clients, the highest quality delivery, and unrelenting client focus, and I know this matches Brunel’s values.”

Jan Arie van Barneveld

Jan Arie van Barneveld joined Brunel in 2000 and was appointed Chief Executive Officer on 29 September 2000. Under his management, Brunel transitioned from a predominately (distressed) Dutch operation doing € 200 million revenue into a very strong international company with over 100 branches in 40 countries, whilst preserving the unique and entrepreneurial Brunel culture. At the peak in 2014, Brunel generated € 1.4 billion revenue. Jan Arie will retire as CEO having strengthened the European operations and after leading the way to recovery from the strong downturn in the Oil & Gas market. 

Jilko Andringa

Prior to joining Brunel, Jilko Andringa has held various international senior positions with leading players in the industry, latest with ManpowerGroup as President Northern Europe. He was responsible for accelerating business growth and delivering talent management solutions that help employers align their workforce strategies with business goals. In his role, Andringa was also the General Manager for ManpowerGroup the Netherlands, was leading RPO/MSP Solutions Europe and Right Management Europe.

Based in the Netherlands, Andringa has held leading roles with ManpowerGroup since 2008. In 2011, he became Regional Managing Director for ManpowerGroup with responsibilities for the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria and Switzerland.

Prior to joining ManpowerGroup, Andringa held leadership positions at Randstad in Europe and in the U.S. He also worked for Exxon and held various positions in business and operations.

The terms and conditions of Jilko’s contract comply with Brunel’s remuneration policy.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31951ead-7423-48fd-a6a9-fce525f7322f

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.