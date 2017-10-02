Brunel International NV: Brunel nominates Jilko Andringa as new CEO

Amsterdam, 2 October 2017

Brunel International N.V. (“Brunel”) today announced the appointment of Jilko Andringa as Chief Executive Officer pending shareholder approval. He will succeed Jan Arie van Barneveld.

The Supervisory Board will nominate the appointment of Jilko Andringa as CEO for a period of four years at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 7 December 2017.

The Supervisory Board has also announced the nomination of Jan Arie van Barneveld to be appointed a member of the Supervisory Board with effect from 1 March 2018 for a period of four years at the same EGM. Until that date Jan Arie van Barneveld will stay on as director in order to guarantee the business continuity and a smooth transition.

Daan van Doorn, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: “After a thorough selection process we are pleased to have recruited Jilko Andringa. Jilko has over 20 years of international experience in our industry. We are grateful for everything Jan Arie has done and achieved during his long and successful career with Brunel”.

Jilko Andringa: “Brunel is a unique company, and I’m excited about the prospect of leading it through all the developments in the industry. I look forward to working with all the talented people in Brunel to deliver profitable and sustainable growth. My passion as a leader is ensuring continuous development of talented professionals in offices and at clients, the highest quality delivery, and unrelenting client focus, and I know this matches Brunel’s values.”

Jan Arie van Barneveld

Jan Arie van Barneveld joined Brunel in 2000 and was appointed Chief Executive Officer on 29 September 2000. Under his management, Brunel transitioned from a predominately (distressed) Dutch operation doing € 200 million revenue into a very strong international company with over 100 branches in 40 countries, whilst preserving the unique and entrepreneurial Brunel culture. At the peak in 2014, Brunel generated € 1.4 billion revenue. Jan Arie will retire as CEO having strengthened the European operations and after leading the way to recovery from the strong downturn in the Oil & Gas market.

Jilko Andringa

Prior to joining Brunel, Jilko Andringa has held various international senior positions with leading players in the industry, latest with ManpowerGroup as President Northern Europe. He was responsible for accelerating business growth and delivering talent management solutions that help employers align their workforce strategies with business goals. In his role, Andringa was also the General Manager for ManpowerGroup the Netherlands, was leading RPO/MSP Solutions Europe and Right Management Europe.

Based in the Netherlands, Andringa has held leading roles with ManpowerGroup since 2008. In 2011, he became Regional Managing Director for ManpowerGroup with responsibilities for the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria and Switzerland.

Prior to joining ManpowerGroup, Andringa held leadership positions at Randstad in Europe and in the U.S. He also worked for Exxon and held various positions in business and operations.

The terms and conditions of Jilko’s contract comply with Brunel’s remuneration policy.

