Brunel International NV: EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N.V.

Shareholders and other persons entitled to attend the meetings of Brunel International N.V. (‘Company’) are invited to attend the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders that will take place on December 7, 2017 at 5 p.m. at the offices of Brunel International N.V. at John M. Keynesplein 33, 1066 EP Amsterdam.

Agenda

1. Opening

2. Proposal to appoint Mr J.T. (Jilko) Andringa as member of the board of directors (voting item)

3. Proposal to appoint Mr J.A. (Jan Arie) van Barneveld as member of the supervisory board (voting item)

4. Any other business and close

The agenda with notes is are available for inspection and can be obtained free of charge from Brunel International N.V., John M. Keynesplein 33, Amsterdam, as well as from ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (“ABN AMRO”, telephone +31(0)20-344 2000, e-mail: [email protected]), and can be viewed on the website of Brunel International N.V. (www.brunelinternational.net).

Persons who are in possession of shares of Brunel International N.V. on November 9, 2017 after processing of all subscriptions and withdrawals per this date (the “Record Date”), and have notified their intention to attend the meeting will have access to the meeting.

Notification

Shareholders, usufructuaries and holders of a right of pledge on shares, insofar as they are entitled to attend the general meeting of shareholders, who wish to attend the meeting in person or by means of a proxy are requested to register themselves via www.abnamro.com/evoting or register through their financial intermediary as of November 10, 2017, but no later than 5 p.m. CET on November 30, 2017. In all circumstances, the intermediary will need to issue a statement via www.abnamro.com/intermediary, no later than 11 a.m. CET on December 1, 2017, stating that the shares were registered in the name of the holder thereof on the Record Date whereupon the holder will receive a proof of registration (the “Registration Note) which will also serve as an admission ticket for the meeting. In addition, the intermediaries are requested to include the full address details of the relevant ultimate beneficial holders in order to be able to verify the shareholding on the Record Date in an efficient manner.

The voting and meeting rights can also be exercised by a proxy. Proxy and voting instructions can be given from November 10, 2017 until November 30, 2017 at 5 p.m. CET via www.abnamro.com/evoting. Shareholders or other persons entitled to attend the meeting who are not in position to give their proxy and voting instructions in electronic form may file a written proxy at the offices of the Company not later than November 30, 2017 at 5 p.m. CET. The person exercising the proxy should present the Registration Note and a copy of the proxy at the registration desk prior to the meeting.

Attendees to the meeting may be requested to show a valid identification.

Amsterdam, 2 October 2017

The Board of Directors

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1cc4d009-1901-46af-ba57-21450278efea