Brunswick Completes Acquisition of Freedom Boat Club

METTAWA, Ill., May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today announced it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Freedom Boat Club (FBC).  Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. 

Freedom Boat Club, founded in 1989, is the largest boat club operator and the premier marine franchisor in the nation.  FBC and its franchisees service over 20,000 members, providing them with access to a fleet of nearly 2,200 boats at approximately 170 company-owned or franchised locations across 30 states, Canada and Europe.

John Giglio and his experienced management team will continue to lead Freedom Boat Club, which will operate within Brunswick’s Boating Services Network as part of the Company’s Business Acceleration group.  

“We are excited to welcome John and the entire Freedom Boat Club team of employees and franchise partners to Boating Services,” said Cecil Cohn, President – Boating Services.  “We look forward to supporting their growth in our common goal to help attract the next generation of boaters.”

“The addition of Freedom Boat Club to our leading portfolio of marine brands will allow us to leverage resources and capabilities to create additional growth and value,” said Brenna Preisser, president – Brunswick Business Acceleration. “Our current and prospective franchisees will be supported with a unique suite of new products and services to help them grow and provide exceptional on-water experiences for members.”

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals; Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group, and SCIFIT fitness equipment; and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories, and game room furniture. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com.

