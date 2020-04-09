Brunswick Corporation and its businesses lend support in fight against COVID-19

METTAWA, Ill., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brunswick Corporation, (NYSE: BC) and many of its brands around the world are doing their part to help those on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

The Brunswick Private Foundation recently made a $50,000 donation to the Red Cross and have asked Brunswick employees from around the world to consider contributing to the cause. All donations made by Brunswick employees will be matched by the company.

In addition, the Private Foundation donated $10,000 to the Salvation Army Metropolitan Division.

“During these very challenging times, it is important for us to continue to look for opportunities to help our employees, customers and the communities where we live and work,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation Chief Executive Officer. “We all need to do our part right now to flatten the curve and lend our resources to those that need them the most.”

Around the world, Brunswick brands are looking for opportunities to use their resources and capabilities to produce masks, parts for ventilators and other products that are critically needed by first responders.

Some of the many donations from Brunswick brands:

The Brunswick Boat Group: Donated 15,000 masks to first responders near its boatbuilding facilities around the country.

Mercury Marine: Donated more than 11,000 masks to local hospitals and emergency responders near its headquarters in Fond Du Lac, Wisc.

Marinco, a Power Products Brand part of the Advanced Systems Group: Is producing electrical equipment used in mobile hospitals and temporary emergency treatment centers such as those recently established in New York.

Whale: Brunswick’s parts and accessories company in Northern Ireland has rapidly accelerated production of pumps that power hand sanitizer stations and will ship over 120,000 of these critical systems around the world over the next few months.

“Our talented, passionate organization, working closely with our suppliers are making a difference helping those in need fight the pandemic,” said Foulkes. “We have reached out to and are working with companies around the world to work together to manufacturer parts for ventilators, use 3D printing for masks and many other opportunities to help. I’m proud of our teams who have done their part to help those in need fight the Coronavirus.”.”

