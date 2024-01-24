METTAWA, Ill., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Entering 2024, Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), continued its rapid cadence of new product launches, debuting 15 exciting new products from across its award-winning brands at major global trade shows in just the first few weeks of the year.

Mercury Marine introduced the most powerful Avator electric outboard models yet, the 75e and 110e, which made their global debuts at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and featured in regional launches at both the Toronto Boat Show and Boot Dusseldorf. Mercury now has five Avator engine models in its lineup and showed a concept for a larger and more powerful electric outboard at CES and Dusseldorf. Additionally, Mercury announced the new 9.9hp Pro Kicker conventional outboard at the Toronto Show.

Simrad showed the NSX ULTRAWIDE multi-function display for the first time on a Sea Ray boat at CES. The 16:9 aspect ratio display is available in 12-inch and 15-inch screen sizes. It was also present on the Navico Group exhibit at the Dusseldorf show and was featured in several OEM displays, and it will be at many upcoming major shows, including the Miami Boat Show in February.

Sea Ray launched its exciting new SDX 270 and SDX 270 Surf models in early January at the Atlanta Boat Show. The SDX 270 Surf is the first SDX model to feature the Mercury Marine MerCruiser Bravo 4S forward-facing drive and innovative surf control system designed jointly by Mercury Marine and Navico Group.

Princecraft, the aluminum boat market leader in Canada, unveiled the Vectra 23 WRL pontoon, the innovative Ventura 230 WRL hybrid fishing boat, and the Avator-powered Brio 17 during a media event in Toronto while Brunswick’s Harris pontoon brand launched its most premium model, the all-new Crowne 250, in early January and won an NMMA Innovation Award at the Minneapolis Boat Show. Lowe Boats also announced the new and very affordable RS Pontoon series that features six models ranging from 23 to 27 feet.

“We know consumers continue to appreciate innovative new products and technology, and Brunswick is entering 2024 by introducing industry-leading new products at a rapid pace, some of which have already captured major awards and set new benchmarks in their respective categories,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “We have no plans to slow down, with a number of major announcements still to come at the Miami International Boat Show in February.”

Brunswick is also continuing its record pace of awards, already capturing an NMMA Innovation Award for the Crowne 250 and the 2023 European Powerboat of the Year award for the Sea Ray SLX 260, among others. Three of its brands are also celebrating anniversaries in 2024 including Mercury Marine (85), Princecraft (70), and Sea Ray (65).

Freedom Boat Club has also begun 2024 with continued expansion, announcing two new Spanish locations in Bilbao-Getxo and Almería-Almerimar – marking the 14th and 15th locations in the country.

Brunswick will discuss its many new product launches during the Company’s 2023 Full Year and Fourth Quarter earnings on February 1 at 10:00am CST.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has more than 18,000 employees operating in 25 countries. In 2023, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the fourth consecutive year. The Company was also named to the 2023 list of Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report and one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com .

CONTACT: Lee Gordon — Vice President – Corporate Communications, Public Relations & Public Affairs M: (904) 860-8848 | O: (847) 735-4003