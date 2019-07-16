Brunswick Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

METTAWA, Ill, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — – The board of directors of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.21 per share. The dividend will be payable on Sept. 13, 2019, to shareholders of record on Aug. 20, 2019.

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation's leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land 'N' Sea, BLA, Payne's Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals.

