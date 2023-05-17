METTAWA, IL, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brunswick Corporation today published its 2022 Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG)-focused efforts to build a more sustainable future. The global leader in recreational marine reported several new investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency technology, progress in achieving zero waste to landfill status at many facilities, the launch of new electric products, awards for workplace inclusion, and improvements in employee safety.

“We are proud of our action-oriented approach to ESG, which is demonstrated through the progress and innovations detailed in this report,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “Protecting our environment is a critical element of serving our stakeholders and ensuring the long-term success of our business, and it’s a commitment that we have and will continue to embed into the core of Brunswick.”

Guided by its “Next Never Rests” philosophy, Brunswick took significant steps in 2022 along its sustainability journey. Highlights and accomplishments detailed within the report include:

Recording a 13% reduction in combined Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity.

Attaining the lowest recordable incident rate in Company history (for the third consecutive year).

Establishing a new sustainability strategic framework that includes a 30% reduction target for Scope 1 and 2 emissions by year-end 2025.

Achieving zero waste to landfill status at nine additional facilities, increasing the company’s total zero waste locations to 12.

Expanding sustainability focus through the establishment of an Enterprise Sustainability Office, led by a Chief Sustainability Officer and a Director of Sustainable Engineering.

Achieving 99% completion rate of annual Code of Conduct training among global salaried employees.

Increasing the women in our global workforce by two percentage points.

In 2022, Brunswick was recognized multiple times for ESG initiatives, earning rankings among Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies and Forbes’ lists of: America’s Best Employers for Veterans, World’s Best Employers, America’s Best Large Employers and America’s Best Employers for Diversity. Additionally, the Company was named by Newsweek to its 2023 lists of America’s Most Responsible Companies and Most Trustworthy Companies in America.

The full report can be accessed at: https://www.brunswick.com/overview/corporate-responsibility

