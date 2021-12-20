Brunswick Corporation Launches Virtual Consumer Electronics Show Media Days Presentation Ahead of CES 2022

Breaking News
METTAWA, Ill., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today launched its 2022 Virtual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Media Days presentation on Brunswick.com. The event, hosted by Brunswick’s Chief Executive Officer, Dave Foulkes, takes a closer look at the Company’s Next Wave strategy and highlights the future of recreational boating through its ACES (autonomy, connectivity, electrification, shared access) strategy, which will be on display at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, January 5-8, 2022.

“CES 2022 will be an opportunity to bring together digital and physical elements of our ACES strategy with some of our latest award-winning and attention grabbing in-market products,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO.  “Within our immersive and engaging exhibit, visitors will be transported from the convention center to richly simulated land- and seascapes which we will use to demonstrate how a boat captain in the near future might experience a voyage, assisted by a suite of autonomy systems.”

Some of the key features in Brunswick’s 2022 CES exhibit, include:

  • Innovative, Award-Winning Propulsion Systems – Mercury’s V12, 600HP Verado, a CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree, will be on display powering a Sea Ray Sundancer 370 showcasing the most powerful and fuel-efficient outboard in the industry.
  • Vision for Autonomous Boating – Through an immersive, 200-degree virtual simulator, visitors can experience the future of boating by going on a journey that highlights automated object avoidance and docking features through augmented reality. In addition, Brunswick will showcase its partnership with Carnegie Robotics, creating advanced driver assistance and autonomous solutions to improve the boating experience across a range of applications and scenarios.
  • Vision for Electrification –Brunswick will feature its vision for electrification in addition to highlighting a partnership with the E1 racing series, showcasing its electric racing powerboat, RaceBird, featuring an electric powertrain developed by Mercury Racing and display and navigation systems developed by Brunswick-owned Simrad® and C-MAP.

Members of the media can view Brunswick’s 2022 CES Media Day presentation, and to see Brunswick Corporation at CES 2022, visit Exhibit 6932 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Brunswick:

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands such as Simrad, Lowrance, C-MAP, B&G, MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, RELiON, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class.  For more information, visit brunswick.com. 

