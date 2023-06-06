METTAWA, Ill., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world’s largest marine technology company, has been named one of the Best Companies to Work For in 2023 -2024 by U.S. News & World Report. Additionally, the magazine published its Best Companies for Work-Life Balance and Best Companies for Quality of Pay , with Brunswick finishing in the Top 10 of all companies on both of those lists.

Of the thousands of publicly traded companies that were surveyed for this inaugural award, only 200 are recognized across six factors of employee wellbeing including quality of pay and benefits, work/life balance, job and company stability, physical and psychological safety, career development, and belongingness.

“We are honored to be named one of the Best Companies to Work For in 2023-2024 and recognized for our dedication to Work-Life Balance and the quality of the career opportunities we provide for our 19,000 global employees,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO.

“The U.S. News Best Companies to Work For is a recognition that allows readers to determine what they prioritize in a workplace and evaluate companies that might align with those priorities,” said U.S. News Senior Editor, Consumer Advice, Antonio Barbera. “The 2023-2024 list includes companies that score highest on a variety of metrics that contribute to a positive work environment and day-to-day employee experience.”

Brunswick is regularly recognized as an employer of choice and was recently named as one of Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies , and ranked in the top 10 percent on the Forbes America’s Best Large Employers List .

To create the list of Best Companies to Work For in 2023, U.S. News & World Report analyzed employee perceptions of 1,000 companies across six factors that are important to wellbeing, including quality of pay and benefits, work/life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort (safety), career opportunities and professional development, and belongingness and esteem. Based on the compilation of these ratings, the editorial team narrowed down the list to the top 200 Best Companies to Work For in 2023-2024.

