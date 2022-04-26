Breaking News
Brunswick Corporation Named to Forbes’ List of America’s Best Employers for Diversity for the Third Consecutive Year

METTAWA, Ill., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recognizing its strong and ongoing commitment to being a diverse and inclusive employer, Forbes has named Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to its 2022 list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity for the third consecutive year. Of the 500 companies honored, Brunswick ranked among the top 35 percent overall and in the Top 10 in the Engineering and Manufacturing category.

“We are pleased to once again receive this recognition from Forbes and are proud of the work we’re doing to increase diversity and strengthen inclusion and belonging across the Brunswick enterprise,” said Jill Wrobel, Chief Human Resources Officer, Brunswick Corporation. “Together with our global workforce of more than 18,000 employees, we look forward to continuing to make meaningful strides in our diversity initiatives to define and shape the future of recreational boating.”

In 2021, Brunswick introduced the TIDE (Together: Inclusion, Diversity and Equity) program designed to sponsor DEI initiatives across the enterprise, such as:

  • Identifying and implementing several talent acquisition strategies, including forming new partnerships with the Society of Women Engineers and the National Society of Black Engineers to increase representation throughout Brunswick’s workforce.
  • Establishing employee resource groups in 2021 to strengthen a culture of inclusion, including Women on Water (WoW), Brunswick Black Professionals Network (BBPN), Asians and Pacific Islanders in Marine (AIM), Brunswick Veterans Network (BVN) and Organization for Hispanic/Latinos for Leadership and Advancement (OLA).
  • Forging key partnerships that identify opportunities to increase access to the marine industry and careers in manufacturing or marine, including:
    • Launching an employee-led Boating Inclusivity Taskforce focused on expanding access to our products and the water for boaters with disabilities.
    • Joining the governing council for Together Outdoors (TO), a coalition of leaders from dozens of outdoor-focused organizations who work to promote justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts across the outdoor industry.
    • Supporting the Executive Leadership Council (ELC) scholarship program designed to increase educational opportunities for Black youth.

Emphasizing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion as a strategic business initiative that is a key driver for the Company’s continued success, Brunswick has been honored with numerous awards for its commitment to DEI over the past 12 months, including:

  • Ranking in the top 20 percent of Forbes America’s Best Large Employers 2022
  • Ranking in the top 15 percent of Forbes Best Employers for Veterans 2021
  • Ranking second in the Manufacturing category on the Forbes Best Employers for Women 2021

Forbes identified The Best Employers for Diversity through an independent survey of 60,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing more than 1,000 people in the United States.   Employees who took the survey shared their perspective on a series of statements surrounding topics of age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQ+ and general diversity concerning their employer. Diversity among top executives, evaluations from employees at other companies, positions responsible for diversity and communication of diverse company culture were also taken into consideration.

View the full 2022 list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity and learn how Brunswick supports diversity and inclusion.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Mastervolt, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.

