METTAWA, Ill. , Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world’s largest recreational marine technology company, today announced the Company has been named to Newsweek’s inaugural list of America’s Greenest Companies. Brunswick’s recognition in the Transportation Equipment Manufacturing category is a testament to the Company’s commitment to operating its businesses responsibly and sustainably, and to its investments into its global workforce and the communities in which it operates.

“Sustainability is core to our way of doing business, and we are honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greenest Companies,” said Jennifer Koenig, Chief Sustainability Officer, Brunswick Corporation. “On behalf of our entire organization, we are committed to do our part to protect the environment, reduce our carbon footprint and contribute to safe, rewarding and inclusive careers for our employees worldwide.”

America’s Greenest Companies 2024 list recognizes the top 300 U.S. companies based on their progress managing environmental sustainability across more than 25 parameters in four categories: greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, waste generation, and commitment and disclosures. The list reflects research and analysis of the top 952 U.S. organizations with market capitalization of over $5 billion, who pass the minimum sustainability standards set by the European Union, and have publicly disclosed sustainability data as of July 31, 2023.

Most recently, Brunswick has been recognized with numerous national awards reflecting the Company’s commitment to corporate responsibility and employee satisfaction. Click here to read Brunswick’s latest sustainability report highlighting the Company’s investments in renewable energy, zero waste-to-landfill initiatives and electric product launches.

To view Newsweek’s entire 2024 list of America’s Greenest Companies, visit: https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-greenest-companies-2024

