Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Brunswick Corporation ranked in Top 10 of Forbes America’s Best Large Employers

Brunswick Corporation ranked in Top 10 of Forbes America’s Best Large Employers

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

METTAWA, Ill., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has been named by Forbes to the 2021 list of America’s Best Large Employers.  From the thousands of companies that were considered for this honor, only 500 made the final list.  Brunswick is ranked No. 10 overall and number one in the Manufacturing category.

“We are honored to be named to the list of America’s Best Large Employers,” said Brenna Preisser, President – Business Acceleration & Chief People and Strategy Officer.  “This award recognizes our commitment to shaping a supportive Company culture that amplifies the best qualities of our talented employees and delivers results. Together, we will continue to define, create and continuously innovate the future of recreational marine.”

Companies designated as America’s Best Large Employers are selected based on an independent survey where 50,000 employees in 25 different industries working for companies with at least 1,000 people employed in their U.S. locations were asked open-ended questions regarding his/her own employer. The evaluation was based on both Direct and Indirect Recommendations.

Most recently, Brunswick was named by Forbes and Statista to its list of the Best Employers for Diversity, Best Employers for Women and Best Employers for Veterans.

You can view the entire list of the America’s Best Employers here https://www.forbes.com/best-large-employers/#705316cbfb3e

About Brunswick:
Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Mastervolt, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, Boat Class and NAUTIC-ON. For more information, visit brunswick.com.

CONTACT: Lee Gordon
Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Relations
Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003
Mercury Office: 920-924-1808
Cell: 904-860-8848
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.