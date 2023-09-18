CANNES, France, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brunswick Corporation, (NYSE: BC), reported another record-setting display at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival, one of the premier trade shows in Europe, with outboard engine market share gains, major new product launches, and a global product award.

Mercury Marine set another record for engine share at the event, with 66% of the outboard engines on display, further solidifying its market share leadership position in Europe. This also marks the third consecutive year that Mercury has set record share in Cannes as demand continues to be strong for high horsepower Mercury propulsion from European boat builders and consumers.

In addition, Brunswick Boat Group launched Navan, its new premium adventure boat brand which is part of the Quicksilver family, and the first two models in the Navan line-up, the C30 and S30. Both models were extremely well received by the public with orders exceeding expectations during the show and strong dealer enthusiasm to carry the product.

Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Navico Group, and the Company’s newest acquisition, Flite, all had displays at the event and many Brunswick products made their European debuts, including the Mercury Racing 500R, Boston Whaler 405 Conquest, Heyday H22, Sea Ray Sundancer 370, SLX400, SLX 260, and many more. Quicksilver and Veer boats with Avator electric outboard engines were also displayed during the show and on the water during a two-day Brunswick media event which involved more than 30 journalists from around the world.

“Cannes continues to be a very important show for our brands and Brunswick again had an outstanding event with more Mercury engines on display than ever before as well as an enthusiastic response from our channel partners to our Navan launch,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “Our premium boat models including the Boston Whaler 405 Conquest and the Sea Ray 370 Sundancer received high interest during the show and the response to all our products from consumers, media, and dealers during the event was very strong and a testament to our continued growth in Europe.”

It was also an award-winning show for Brunswick as the Sea Ray SPX 210 won the Moteur Boat Magazine Award for best boat below 7 meters while four other Brunswick boat models were named finalists for the prestigious Best of Boats award that will be announced later this year. The Bayliner M19 and Quicksilver 805 Open are finalists in the “Best for Beginners” category, and the Navan C30 and Sea Ray SLX 260 are finalists in the “Best for Fun” category.

Additionally, Brunswick’s Freedom Boat Club, Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Navico Group and Mercury Marine teams hosted the annual Women on the Water (WOW) event celebrating the outstanding achievements of women in Brunswick and the broader industry, and the importance and encouragement of greater diversity within the marine industry.

ABOUT BRUNSWICK

