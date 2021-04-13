Brunswick Corporation Schedules First Quarter Earnings Conference Call April 29

Breaking News
METTAWA, Ill., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday April 29, 2021 before the market opens by way of an advisory release, notifying the public that the complete and full-text results will be available on the Company’s website at www.brunswick.com/investors.   The results will also be available on the SEC’s website with the Form 8-K filing of the release at http://goo.gl/wJQN1

The Company will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. CDT Thursday, April 29, 2021 hosted by David M. Foulkes – chief executive officer, Ryan M. Gwillim – senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Brent G. Dahl – vice president of investor relations.  A copy of the presentation to be used on this call will be available when the results are released as noted above.

Security analysts and investors wishing to participate via telephone should call 877-900-9524 (No Password Needed).  Callers outside of North America should call 412-902-0029 (No Password Needed) to be connected.  These numbers can be accessed 15 minutes before the call begins, as well as during the call. 

To listen via the Internet, go to www.brunswick.com/investors. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any needed audio software.   

A replay of the conference call will be available through 1pm CDT Thursday May 6, 2021, by calling 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 (Access ID: 13718789).  The replay also will be available at  www.brunswick.com/investors.

ABOUT BRUNSWICK

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON and Boat Class. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com.

CONTACT: Lee Gordon
Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Relations
Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003
Mercury Office: 920-924-1808
Cell: 904-860-8848
[email protected]

