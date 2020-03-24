Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Brunswick Corporation thinks beyond the horizon with its inaugural enterprise-wide Sustainability Report highlighting its ESG commitment

Brunswick Corporation thinks beyond the horizon with its inaugural enterprise-wide Sustainability Report highlighting its ESG commitment

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

METTAWA, Ill., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today announced the publication of its first Company-wide Sustainability Report.  Themed “Thinking Beyond the Horizon”, the report is part of the Company’s broad commitment to continually advance  the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance of its business and leverage its considerable resources and scale to address improvement opportunities important for the future of outdoor recreation and its stakeholders. 

“We are excited to showcase our sustainability initiatives and successes to the world,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation Chief Executive Officer. “As the leader in the recreational marine industry, we dedicate ourselves to continuously innovating the future of the marine business and consumer experiences.  Brunswick understands the impact its business has on the world and the opportunities we have to lead the way in sustainable, responsible practices. We are not only committed to meeting our fiscal responsibilities but also to developing and manufacturing products that are safe, responsible, and supportive of enjoyment and quality of life.”

Leveraging the decade-long success of the Sustainability program established at its largest Division – Mercury Marine, Brunswick used the award-winning strategy of its engine business to drive the multi-year effort across the balance of its marine enterprise.   Focused on the pillars of energy, environment, products and people, the report highlights the Company’s ESG accomplishments and its long-term goals and objectives, including:

  • A 3% reduction in natural gas and electricity use as well as a 15% decline in water consumption in 2019;
  • Mercury’s receipt of the Wisconsin Green Masters Award for nine consecutive years;
  • Reduction of VOC emissions by 19% and hazardous waste by 16% in 2019;
  • Recycled nearly 18,000 tons of aluminum;
  • Reduction of recordable workplace incidents by nearly 11%; and
  • The adoption of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals to guide priorities, actions and improvement targets.

“The report highlights the fine work underway in each of our businesses and establishes a baseline for targeted improvement areas,” said Foulkes. “Our commitment to continuous improvement and developing and sharing best practices in ESG and other areas across the enterprise will continue to drive value creation and advance our leadership.  We understand the unmistakable link between families and friends enjoying time on the water and the success of our sustainability efforts. It is a profound privilege and responsibility we accept and an opportunity we embrace.”

The full report can be accessed at: https://www.brunswick.com/corporate-responsibility/sustainability

CONTACT: Lee Gordon
Director – Brunswick Marine Communications & Public Relations
Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003
Mercury Office: 920-924-1808
Cell: 904-860-8848
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.