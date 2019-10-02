Brunswick Executive to Present at B. Riley FBR Conference

METTAWA, Ill., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) Chief Executive Officer David M. Foulkes will present at the annual B. Riley FBR Consumer & Media Conference on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Sofitel Hotel in New York City.

Foulkes’ presentation will be webcast live at approximately 3:30 p.m. (EDT). He will be joined at the conference by Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer William L. Metzger; Vice President – Finance and Treasurer Ryan M. Gwillim, and Alexander F. Marchetti, Senior Director – Investor Relations.

The presentation can be accessed through the Brunswick Corporation website at https://ir.brunswick.com. Go to the site at least 15 minutes before the presentation to register, download and install any needed audio software. Presentation materials will be available on the Brunswick site.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com .

