Brunswick’s Danielle Brown Chosen Among Most Influential Women in Corporate America by Savoy Magazine

METTAWA, Ill., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — – Danielle Brown, vice president and chief information officer for Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), was recently honored among the “Most Influential Women in Corporate America” as chosen by Savoy Magazine.

Savoy Magazine, which announced its 2019 designees in its recent Summer issue, states that this group comprises the “definitive listing of African American Women achievers impacting corporate America.” The full list can be viewed online at SavoyNetwork.com.

Ms. Brown, who reports to Brunswick Chief Executive Officer David Foulkes, joined Brunswick in 2016. She is charged with managing a world-class information technology function that creates value through the use of technology, while managing investment and focusing resources to improve operating efficiency and the organization’s ability to utilize analytics to provide a base for further innovation as well as to strengthen Brunswick’s connection to customers.

She has been in the information technology industry for over 20 years, focusing on the design and delivery of cross-functional transformational programs and technology initiatives that directly impact financial and operational performance. Ms. Brown recently was a finalist for the prestigious Chicago CIO of the Year Award for 2019 as well as included in Crain’s Chicago Business’ Tech 50 list for 2019.

Ms. Brown spent much of her career with DuPont. In her 16 years there, she held a series of information technology roles of increasing responsibility, including Asia Pacific Applications Delivery, where she lived in Singapore with her family for three years; Global Chief Information Officer for Crop Protection, a $3.2-billion DuPont Strategic Business Unit; and IT Transformational Productivity Leader, where her leadership helped to significantly reduce costs through the deployment of new, aggressive breakthrough technology.

She has a bachelor of arts in computer science from Indiana University of Pennsylvania as well as earning a master of science in information systems, and an MBA from Pennsylvania State University and Drexel University, respectively.

Savoy’s Summer edition features a cover story on Oprah Winfrey and includes articles on Issa Rae, Gayle King, Tyra Banks, Regina King, Valerie Jarrett, and Serena Williams as well executive profiles such as that of Ms. Brown.

Selection of the Most Influential Women in Corporate America begins by examining the landscape of spheres of influence impacting Savoy’s readership including; corporate sector influence, scholastic achievement, career growth, community outreach and recognition. The information received from over 500 prospective candidates in diverse fields was pre-screened by the selection committee, which included the Savoy editorial board and community leaders with representatives from the academic and business arenas.





About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com .

# # #

CONTACT: Daniel Kubera Director – Media Relations and Corporate Communications 847-735-4617 [email protected]