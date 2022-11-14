Eden Reforestation Projects, an international landscape restoration nonprofit organization, announces Bryan Adkins as their new CEO.

Glendora, CA, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eden Reforestation Projects, an international landscape restoration nonprofit organization, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bryan Adkins to the role of Chief Executive Officer following the retirement of the founder Dr. Steve Fitch earlier this year. Bryan has been serving as the CEO of Compassionate Carbon LLC, Eden’s subsidiary organization, since its inception in 2021 and will now provide leadership to the whole organization.

“I am extremely excited to pick up the mantle from Dr. Fitch and to extend Eden’s incredible success even further. Transformation is our key work in this next chapter of Eden Reforestation Projects. Launching from over 15 years of impact, we are setting our sights on expanding the commitment to poverty alleviation into long-term sustainable pro-poor development. Likewise, we will expand Eden’s reforestation efforts into holistically designed landscape restoration programs through durable nature-based solutions to climate change.” – Bryan Adkins

Bryan brings two decades of work in environmental development, including direct involvement in restoration practices in compliance and voluntary carbon markets. He has also served as an advisor to regional governments in East Africa and North America, where he has supported the development of both REDD+ and Restoration policy and practice. He is the founder of the Kijabe Forest Trust in Kenya, protecting 6,000 hectares of primary forest reserve. As Eden’s new CEO, Bryan will lead a team of highly motivated and talented professionals to transition into the next phase of its story.

About Eden

Eden works with African, Latin American, and Asian communities to engage in pro-poor development through forest ecosystem restoration, addressing biodiversity loss and climate change. To learn more about Eden, visit www.edenprojects.org.

CONTACT: Edith Stone Eden Reforestation Projects 626-872-3770 edith@edenprojects.org