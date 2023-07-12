LINCOLN, Neb., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NRC Health has been selected by Bryan Health to be its continuing partner in providing Human Understanding through personalized healthcare solutions and data-driven insights. Through this alliance, NRC Health, recipient of the 2023 Best in KLAS Award for Patient Experience Improvement, will work with teams throughout the entire Bryan Health system.

Bryan Health, a Nebraska governed, nonprofit health system and valued NRC Health partner for many years, will use NRC Health’s end-to-end Human Understanding program that delivers holistic, innovative, and leading-edge solutions, programs, and metrics to better support patients and care teams. These solutions elevate personalized care, enhance the health care experience and improve patient outcomes.

“Bryan Health is respected across the region for the care we provide. We’re always striving to improve every patient’s experience. The feedback we receive through our strategic partner NRC is crucial to better personalize each interaction,” said Lisa Vail, Chief Nursing Officer, Bryan Health. “Bryan and NRC are both industry leaders and our continued partnership will improve health care in Nebraska.”

This partnership also includes administering the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS); an additional quality measure that underscores Bryan Health’s commitment to its patients and their families.

“It is an honor for NRC Health to collaborate with Bryan Health to support their care teams and patients,” said Helen Hrdy, Chief Growth Officer at NRC Health. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with this exceptional organization as they create strong outcomes for patients and providers through Human Understanding.”

In addition, The Governance Institute – a service of NRC Health – will provide education, development tools, and resources to Bryan Health’s administrative teams and trustees across the state.

About NRC Health

For more than 40 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has led the charge to humanize healthcare and support organizations in their understanding of each unique individual. NRC Health’s commitment to Human Understanding® helps leading healthcare systems get to know each person they serve not as point-in-time insights, but as an ongoing relationship. Guided by its uniquely empathic heritage, NRC Health’s patient-focused approach, unmatched market research, and emphasis on consumer preferences are transforming the healthcare experience, creating strong outcomes for patients and entire healthcare systems. NRC Health is ranked #1 for Patient Experience Improvement in the 2023 Best in KLAS report.

For more information, please email nrchealthpr@nrchealth.com , or visit www.nrchealth.com .

About Bryan Health

Bryan Health is a Nebraska governed, nonprofit health system that includes Bryan Medical Center, Kearney Regional Medical Center, Grand Island Regional Medical Center, Crete Area Medical Center, Merrick Medical Center, Bryan Physician Network, Bryan Heart, Bryan Foundation, Bryan Health Connect and Bryan Enterprises. Bryan College of Health Sciences educates 750 students in its undergraduate, graduate and completion programs. In 2022, Bryan’s team of more than 6,600 served more than 230,000 unique patients, performed more than 17,000 surgeries and delivered 4,500 babies.

For more information about Bryan Health, please contact Brad Colee, senior media officer at (402) 481-8784.

