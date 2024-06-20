Top American auto racing team taps ABM’s EV charging solutions to power ambitions for record-breaking run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bryan Herta Autosport (“BHA”) will drive Hyundai IONIQ 5 N TA Spec and production vehicles as part of an all-electric effort at the 102nd running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado Springs, CO, and is partnering with electric vehicle (“EV”) charging solutions leader ABM (NYSE: ABM) for on-site fast charging. BHA is targeting Electric Production SUV/Crossover and Electric Modified SUV/Crossover records at the legendary course.

At the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, the BHA team will drive a Hyundai IONIQ 5 N and two Hyundai IONIQ 5 N TA Spec vehicles for the ascent along a grueling 12.42-mile course that climbs over 4,700 feet to the 14,115-foot-high finish line at the summit of Pikes Peak. They will face 156 turns, rapidly changing weather, and high-altitude conditions that are expected to impact both drivers and vehicles.

Providing on-site fast charging are two ABM Terra 184 UL DC fast chargers. More traditionally used for fleet and retail use, the custom deployment of the ABM chargers at the Pikes Peak Hillclimb enables BHA to maintain optimized electric fueling at the remote location. Last month, the fast chargers left the ABM Electrification Center in Forsyth County, Georgia for the BHA team’s use at the testing trials in California before being transported to Colorado Springs for the Hill Climb.

“We’re honored and excited to be working with Bryan Herta Autosport for this year’s Pikes Peak International Hill Climb,” said Mark Hawkinson, ABM’s President of Technical Solutions. “Their track record and revolutionary approach to the racing industry aligns perfectly with ABM’s culture and commitment to ensuring our EV infrastructure solutions become the industry standard – with this mountainside race being the ultimate test for our growing EV infrastructure capabilities.”

Founded in 2009, Bryan Herta Autosport has grown from a single car Indy-Lights team into a two-time Indy 500 and 5x Sports Car championship winning auto racing franchise, winning races in every discipline they’ve entered. In 2018, BHA began its successful partnership with Hyundai racing in the North America’s top Sports Car racing categories. Together, they’ve won five consecutive IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge titles.

“When we began this Pikes Peak International Hill Climb journey with the IONIQ 5 N Production and IONIQ 5 N TA Spec cars, we knew we needed a charging platform that was up to the challenge,” said Bryan Herta. “We needed a reliable, safe, and fast charging solution that could perform in multiple temperature and weather conditions. ABM was the obvious partner for us, as a leader in high-speed charging infrastructure that has the knowledge and equipment to help ensure we are always ready to run. We are proud to partner with ABM as we look to set all new Pikes Peak EV records and show what is possible.”

With over 30,000 EV ports installed nationwide, ABM serves as a single-source solution provider serving the eMobility, power resiliency, and electrification sectors. From plan design and financing options to equipment installation and cloud-based network connectivity, to ongoing monitoring, maintenance, upgrades and power storage and resiliency, ABM serves as a strategic partner for facility operators across the U.S., including ecommerce, logistics, and car rental fleets; auto dealers, retailers, airports, universities, and municipalities.

The IONIQ 5 N TA Spec models will be driven by Robin Shute, a four-time overall winner at Pikes Peak and current ‘King of the Mountain’ title holder, and Dani Sordo, a Spanish World Rally Championship driver for Hyundai Motorsport. The IONIQ 5 N production model will be driven by Ron Zaras, a PPIHC rookie and automotive media personality.

