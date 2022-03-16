Breaking News
Bryan Wolynski Named Chief Technology Officer at Lighthouse Guild

New York, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bryan Wolynski, OD, FAAO, has been named Chief Technology Officer at Lighthouse Guild, the leading organization dedicated to providing services that inspire people who are visually impaired to attain their goals. Dr. Wolynski will oversee all technology resources for the organization, including the recently opened Lighthouse Guild Technology Center, and will develop strategies to bring the latest technological advances to people who are blind and visually impaired.

Dr. Wolynski joins Lighthouse with over 35 years of experience in the eye care field, including extensive work with assistive technology and in vision rehabilitation.  He has provided eye care in multiple settings, including private practice, non-profit, community health center-based care, teaching facilities, homeless shelters, and mobile eye care.

During his extensive career, Dr. Wolynski was a statewide manager and field optometrist for the Florida Heiken Children’s Vision Program, a division of the Miami Lighthouse, providing comprehensive eye care to financially underprivileged schoolchildren. He was also the low vision optometrist at the Miami Lighthouse before returning to New York and incorporating vision rehabilitation and assistive technology into his private practice. In addition to private practice, he consulted on clinical and professional relations for OrCam Technologies, an Israeli-based company that develops personal AI assistive technology. During this time, Dr. Wolynski also worked with Metro Community Health Centers in the Bronx concentrating on eye care for people with disabilities and was an adjunct clinical instructor with SUNY College of Optometry, providing mobile eye care for people who were homebound, assisting in their school vision screening program and precepting students in the primary eye care clinic.

Dr. Wolynski has been published, appeared multiple times in the media as an expert in vision loss and assistive technology, and has spoken extensively on these topics throughout the United States, internationally, and at the United Nations. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Optometry, a member of the American Optometric Association, and the Lions Club. Dr. Wolynski also serves on the board of the Optometric Society of the City of New York and the non-profit, Laugh for Sight, which raises money for guide dog services and retina research. 

Dr. Wolynski received his associate degree in applied science from Newbury College, a BS in Biology from the State University of New York College at Oneonta, his Doctor of Optometry degree from the New England College of Optometry, and completed a residency in primary eye care at NOVA Southeastern University.

About Lighthouse Guild
Lighthouse Guild provides exceptional services that inspire people who are visually impaired to attain their goals. Our podcast series, “On Tech & Vision with Dr. Cal Roberts,” offers information and insights about technological innovations that are tearing down barriers for people who are blind or visually impaired.

