Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Bryant Park Capital Advises Honor Capital, a Leading US Premium Finance Company

Bryant Park Capital Advises Honor Capital, a Leading US Premium Finance Company

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bryant Park Capital (“BPC”), a leading middle market investment bank with a focus in the specialty finance industry, served as exclusive financial advisor to Founders Finance, LLC dba Honor Capital (“Honor” or the “Company”) in connection with their capital markets growth strategy. Honor’s combined strategic recapitalization and substantially expanded credit line and securitization facilities have provided over $300 million in new capital.

Tony Perez, Honor Capital COO, stated, “Over these years of engagement with BPC, their combination of strong specialty finance/capital markets expertise and industry relationships, along with their intimate understanding of our business and objectives, has helped further accelerate our already exponential growth.”

“To assist and advise through multiple years of best-in-class performance was highly rewarding. Our objective was for the company to be in a position to capitalize on the opportunities available in new and existing markets,” said Ray Kane, Managing Director at Bryant Park Capital. 

About Honor Capital

Since its founding in 1948, Honor has been a pioneer in the insurance premium finance industry. Today, the company has grown to become one of the largest insurance premium finance companies in North America, serving a 50-state national footprint from two operations centers in the United States. The company was built by combining the best qualities of the large bank-owned premium finance companies (geographic coverage, skilled staff, infrastructure, access to capital, and scalability, amongst others), with the best qualities of the smaller, independently-owned firms. For more information, visit www.honor.capital.

About Bryant Park Capital

Bryant Park Capital is an investment bank providing M&A and corporate finance advisory services to emerging growth and middle market public and private companies. BPC has deep expertise and a diversified, well-founded breadth of experience in a number of sectors, including specialty finance & financial services. BPC has raised various forms of credit, growth equity, and assisted in mergers and acquisitions for its clients. Our professionals have completed over 300 assignments representing an aggregate transaction value of over $36 billion. For more information, please visit www.bryantparkcapital.com.

Contact:               Joel Magerman, CEO & Managing Partner
                              212-798-8212 
                              jmagerman@bryantparkcapital.com

                              Ray Kane, Managing Director
                              212-798-8214
                              rkane@bryantparkcapital.com 

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.