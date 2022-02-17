Bryant Park Capital Advises Honor Capital, a Leading US Premium Finance Company

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bryant Park Capital (“BPC”), a leading middle market investment bank with a focus in the specialty finance industry, served as exclusive financial advisor to Founders Finance, LLC dba Honor Capital (“Honor” or the “Company”) in connection with their capital markets growth strategy. Honor’s combined strategic recapitalization and substantially expanded credit line and securitization facilities have provided over $300 million in new capital.

Tony Perez, Honor Capital COO, stated, “Over these years of engagement with BPC, their combination of strong specialty finance/capital markets expertise and industry relationships, along with their intimate understanding of our business and objectives, has helped further accelerate our already exponential growth.”

“To assist and advise through multiple years of best-in-class performance was highly rewarding. Our objective was for the company to be in a position to capitalize on the opportunities available in new and existing markets,” said Ray Kane, Managing Director at Bryant Park Capital.

About Honor Capital

Since its founding in 1948, Honor has been a pioneer in the insurance premium finance industry. Today, the company has grown to become one of the largest insurance premium finance companies in North America, serving a 50-state national footprint from two operations centers in the United States. The company was built by combining the best qualities of the large bank-owned premium finance companies (geographic coverage, skilled staff, infrastructure, access to capital, and scalability, amongst others), with the best qualities of the smaller, independently-owned firms. For more information, visit www.honor.capital.

About Bryant Park Capital

Bryant Park Capital is an investment bank providing M&A and corporate finance advisory services to emerging growth and middle market public and private companies. BPC has deep expertise and a diversified, well-founded breadth of experience in a number of sectors, including specialty finance & financial services. BPC has raised various forms of credit, growth equity, and assisted in mergers and acquisitions for its clients. Our professionals have completed over 300 assignments representing an aggregate transaction value of over $36 billion. For more information, please visit www.bryantparkcapital.com.

