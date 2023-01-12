NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bryant Park Capital (“BPC”), a leading middle market investment bank with a focus in the specialty finance industry, announced today that DLF Management Corp., dba Dynamic Legal Funding, LLC (“DLF” or the “Company”), a leading provider of legal and medical funding, closed on a senior secured debt transaction with a large commercial bank.

BPC served as the exclusive financial advisor to DLF in connection with this transaction.

“Bryant Park Capital has been an immensely valuable partner to DLF in closing our first institutional credit facility. They helped us through every step of the process, and their expertise in the space allowed us to close an important transaction for DLF that will greatly enhance our growth and profitability. We could not have been happier to work with them,” said Brian Natanov, Founder and CEO of DLF.

About Dynamic Legal Funding

DLF Management Corp. is a leading provider of pre-settlement legal funding to plaintiffs with pending injury lawsuits. DLF also specializes in pre- and post-surgical funding to medical providers. Founded in 2017, DLF is based in New York, NY and provides funding to clients throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.dynamiclegalfunding.com.

About Bryant Park Capital

Bryant Park Capital is an investment bank providing M&A and corporate finance advisory services to emerging growth and middle market public and private companies. BPC has deep expertise and a diversified, well-founded breadth of experience in a number of sectors, including specialty finance & financial services. BPC has raised various forms of credit, growth equity, and assisted in mergers and acquisitions for its clients. Our professionals have completed over 300 assignments representing an aggregate transaction value of over $36 billion. For more information, please visit www.bryantparkcapital.com.

Contact:

Joel Magerman, Managing Partner & CEO

212-798-8212

jmagerman@bryantparkcapital.com

Matt Pennino, Managing Director

212-798-8216

mpennino@bryantparkcapital.com

Contact Information:

Ayesha Contractor

Marketing & Administrative Supervisor

acontractor@bryantparkcapital.com

4845868204

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.