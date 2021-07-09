Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BRYN MAWR, Pa., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) (the “Corporation”), parent of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company, expects to report second quarter 2021 financial results after markets close on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

About Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (the “Corporation”) (NASDAQ: BMTC), is the holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company which was founded in 1889, and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pa. BMT is a locally managed, premier financial services company providing retail and commercial banking; trust administration and wealth management; and insurance and risk management solutions. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has $4.9 billion in corporate assets and $20.1 billion in wealth assets under management, administration, supervision, and brokerage (as of 03/31/2021). The company operates 39 banking locations, 7 wealth management offices and 2 insurance and risk management locations in the following counties: Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit bmt.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND SAFE HARBOR

