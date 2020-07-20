Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $15.0 Million

BRYN MAWR, Pa., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) (the “Corporation”), parent of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $15.0 million, or $0.75 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to a net loss of $11.2 million, or $(0.56) diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and net income of $15.8 million, or $0.78 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes gain on sale of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, one-time costs associated with the wind-down of BMT Investment Advisers, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Corporation, and severance associated with certain staff reductions, as detailed in the appendix to this earnings release, was $15.4 million, or $0.77 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. There were no meaningful non-core income or expense items for the three months ended March 31, 2020 or June 30, 2019. Management believes the core net income measure is important in evaluating the Corporation’s performance on a more comparable basis between periods. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.

“In this time of unprecedented uncertainty, I am pleased with our second quarter results. This is truly a testament to BMT’s strong foundation and focus on people, process, technology and diversification of revenue streams. The hard work and dedication our employees showed in this time of crisis deserves special recognition,” commented Frank Leto, President and Chief Executive Officer, continuing, “Our transition to remote work was seamless and will offer us future efficiencies in both occupancy and personnel expenses. We entered this pandemic in a position of strength. Management remains diligent in the execution of our heightened risk management and credit monitoring processes.”

On July 20, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable September 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of August 3, 2020.

SIGNIFICANT ITEMS OF NOTE

Results of Operations – Second Quarter 2020 Compared to First Quarter 2020

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $15.0 million, or $0.75 diluted earnings per share, as compared to a net loss of $11.2 million, or $(0.56) diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was primarily due to the $32.3 million in provision for credit losses on loans and leases (the “Provision”) recorded in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of reserve builds driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Provision for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $4.3 million. Other factors impacting the increase in net income included increases of $1.1 million and $4.5 million in net interest income and noninterest income, respectively, partially offset by increases of $425 thousand and $7.0 million in noninterest expense and income tax expense, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020.



Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $37.4 million, an increase of $1.1 million over the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $37.5 million, an increase of $1.0 million over the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $1.0 million, an increase of $91 thousand as compared to $949 thousand for the linked quarter. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $36.4 million, an increase of $947 thousand over the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release. The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.22% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to 3.38% for the linked quarter. Adjusting for the impact of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.13% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to 3.29% for the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release. Items contributing to the increase in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting included decreases of $3.2 million and $221 thousand in interest paid on deposits and interest expense on short-term borrowings, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $2.2 million and $292 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases and tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter ended March 31, 2020. These decreases were primarily due to reduced interest rates during the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020 and driven by management’s active balance sheet management in this current interest rate environment. Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $3.2 million over the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a 47 basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent rate paid was partially offset by an increase of $115.4 million in average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter. Interest expense on short-term borrowings for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $221 thousand over the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a 62 basis point decrease in the rate paid as compared to the linked quarter coupled with a $3.8 million decrease in average short-term borrowings as compared to the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $2.1 million as compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a 46 basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on average loans and leases for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent yield was partially offset by an increase of $201.6 million in average loans and leases for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter. The increase in average loan and lease balances was primarily the result of the addition of $307.9 million PPP loans originated during the second quarter of 2020. The majority of these PPP loans were sold prior to quarter-end. Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $292 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a 23 basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on average available for sale investment securities. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent yield was partially offset by an increase of $242 thousand in average available for sale investment securities for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter.

Noninterest income of $22.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 represented a $4.5 million increase over the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to increases of $2.4 million, $2.2 million, and $614 thousand in net gain on sale of loans, other operating income, and capital markets revenue, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $243 thousand, $230 thousand, and $201 thousand in service charges on deposits, insurance commissions, and dividends on the Corporation’s equity stocks issued by the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and the Federal Reserve Bank, respectively. The increase in net gain on sale of loans was driven by a $2.4 million gain on the sale of approximately $292.1 million of PPP loans in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in other operating income was primarily due to a $1.0 million gain on trading securities recorded in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to a $978 thousand loss on trading securities recorded in the first quarter of 2020. Trading security gains and losses are due to market fluctuations in the Corporation’s trading securities held in deferred compensation trust accounts.

Noninterest expense of $36.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 represented a $425 thousand increase over the linked quarter. Increases of $990 thousand and $207 thousand in other operating expenses and professional fees, respectively, were partially offset by decreases of $311 thousand, $279 thousand, and $205 thousand in furniture, fixtures and equipment expenses, employee benefits, and advertising expenses, respectively. The increase in other operating expenses was primarily driven by $2.3 million of other operating expenses recorded in the second quarter of 2020 associated with the wind-down of BMT Investment Advisers, as well as a $1.7 million increase in deferred compensation expense which was primarily due to market fluctuations in the first and second quarters of 2020 affecting the Corporation’s deferred compensation plan liability. These increases in other operating expenses were partially offset by a decrease of $3.9 million in provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures. During the first quarter of 2020, a $3.0 million provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures was recorded driven by the expected adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Provision of $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $28.0 million as compared to $32.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The Provisions recorded in the first and second quarters of 2020 were driven by the current and forward-looking adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $3.4 million, a decrease of $675 thousand as compared to $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2020.

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 increased to 21.09% as compared to 20.94% for the first quarter of 2020.

Results of Operations – Second Quarter 2020 Compared to Second Quarter 2019

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $15.0 million, or $0.75 diluted earnings per share, as compared to $15.8 million, or $0.78 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $37.4 million, an increase of $774 thousand over the same period in 2019. The Provision for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as calculated under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) framework, increased $2.7 million as compared to the same period in 2019, which was calculated in accordance with previously applicable GAAP. Total noninterest income increased $2.6 million, total noninterest expense increased $1.7 million, and income tax expense decreased $229 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019.



Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $37.4 million, an increase of $774 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $37.5 million, an increase of $741 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $1.0 million as compared to $1.3 million for the same period in 2019. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $36.4 million, an increase of $988 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release. The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.22% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to 3.55% for the same period in 2019. Adjusting for the impacts of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.13% and 3.43% for three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The main drivers for the decrease in the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin were the rate and volume changes of interest-bearing assets and liabilities as discussed in the below bullet points. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release. Items contributing to the increase in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting included a decrease of $5.3 million in interest paid on deposits, partially offset by decreases of $3.9 million and $642 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases and tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. These decreases were all primarily due to reduced interest rates observed during the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019 driven by the current interest rate environment. Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $5.2 million as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a 78 basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent rate paid was partially offset by an increase of $174.3 million in average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $4.1 million as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a 95 basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on average loans and leases for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent yield was partially offset by an increase of $415.8 million in average loans and leases for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to same period in 2019. Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $642 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a 27 basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on average available for sale investment securities for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019 coupled with a decrease of $47.1 million in average available for sale investment securities for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

Noninterest income of $22.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 represented a $2.6 million increase over the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to increases of $2.4 million and $1.5 million in net gain on sale of loans and capital markets revenue, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $394 thousand, $265 thousand, $249 thousand, and $234 thousand in insurance commissions, other operating income, service charges on deposits, and fees for wealth management services, respectively. The increase in net gain on sale of loans was driven by a $2.4 million gain on the sale of approximately $292.1 million of PPP loans in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in capital markets revenue was primarily due to increased volume and size of interest rate swap transactions with commercial loan customers for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

Noninterest expense of $36.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 represented a $1.7 million increase over the same period in 2019. Increases of $2.5 million, $259 thousand, and $212 thousand in other operating expenses, professional fees, and impairment of mortgage servicing rights, respectively, were partially offset by decreases of $448 thousand, $397 thousand, and $308 thousand in furniture, fixtures and equipment expenses, Pennsylvania bank shares tax, and advertising expenses, respectively. The increase in other operating expenses was primarily driven by $2.3 million of other operating expenses recorded in the second quarter of 2020 associated with the wind-down of BMT Investment Advisers, as well as a $476 thousand increase in deferred compensation expense. These increases in other operating expenses were partially offset by an $867 thousand release of reserves for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures recorded in the second quarter of 2020 based on lower future line usage estimates.

The Provision of $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as calculated under the CECL framework, increased $2.7 million as compared to the same period in 2019, which was calculated in accordance with previously applicable GAAP. The Provision recorded in the second quarter of 2020 was driven by the current and forward-looking adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of June 30, 2020. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $3.4 million, an increase of $2.3 million as compared to $1.1 million for the second quarter in 2019.

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 decreased to 21.09% as compared to 21.18% for the second quarter of 2019.

Financial Condition – June 30, 2020 Compared to December 31, 2019

Total assets as of June 30, 2020 were $5.27 billion, an increase of $8.1 million from December 31, 2019. Cash balances increased $410.6 million primarily due to the sale of approximately $292.1 million of PPP loans in the second quarter of 2020 coupled with higher deposit balances resulting from PPP loan funds deposited with the Bank. Other assets increased $96.1 million primarily driven by a $96.4 million increase in the fair value of interest rate swaps. Partially offsetting these increases was a $475.4 million decrease in available for sale investment securities as discussed in the bullet point below.



Available for sale investment securities as of June 30, 2020 totaled $530.6 million, a decrease of $475.4 million from December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the maturing of $500.0 million of short-term U.S. Treasury securities in the first quarter of 2020, partially offset by increases of $12.1 million, $11.2 million, and $8.0 million of U.S. government and agency securities, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds, respectively.



Total portfolio loans and leases of $3.72 billion as of June 30, 2020 increased by $32.9 million from December 31, 2019, an increase of 0.9%. Increases of $38.7 million, $25.3 million, $15.1 million, and $10.2 million in commercial real estate loans (nonowner-occupied), commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans (owner-occupied), and construction loans, respectively, were partially offset by decreases of $29.5 million, $13.5 million, and $11.4 million in home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans (1st liens), respectively. In conjunction with the adoption of CECL, the Corporation has revised its portfolio segmentation to align with the methodology applied in determining the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) for loans and leases under CECL, which is based on federal call report codes which classify loans based on the primary collateral supporting the loan. Portfolio segmentation prior to the adoption of CECL was based on product type or purpose. As such, certain reclassifications were made to conform previous years to the current year’s presentation. As of June 30, 2020, 1,668 loans and leases in the amount of $767.1 million, approximately 20.6% of the Corporation’s portfolio loans and leases, are within a deferral period under the Corporation’s consumer and commercial loan and lease modification programs.

The ACL on loans and leases was $22.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Effective January 1, 2020, the Corporation adopted CECL and recognized an increase in the ACL on loans and leases of approximately $3.2 million, as a cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle, with a corresponding decrease, net of tax, in retained earnings. The ACL on loans and leases was $55.0 million as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $32.4 million as compared to December 31, 2019. The significant increase was driven by the current and forward-looking adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of June 30, 2020 as compared to our initial adoption of CECL.

Deposits of $4.24 billion as of June 30, 2020 increased $401.4 million from December 31, 2019. Increases of $319.3 million, $133.0 million, and $29.2 million in noninterest bearing deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, respectively, were partially offset by decreases of $34.5 million and $31.4 million in interest-bearing demand accounts and wholesale non-maturity deposits, respectively. The increase in noninterest bearing deposits was primarily due to the Bank’s funding of PPP loans to its depositors during the second quarter of 2020.

Borrowings of $194.4 million as of June 30, 2020, which include short-term borrowings, long-term FHLB advances, subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures decreased $471.6 million from December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the maturing of $500.0 million of short-term borrowings in the first quarter of 2020, which was used to fund the purchase of $500.0 million of short-term U.S. Treasury securities included on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2019.

Wealth assets totaled $17.01 billion as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $464.8 million from December 31, 2019. As of June 30, 2020, wealth assets consisted of $10.35 billion of wealth assets where fees are set at fixed amounts, an increase of $779.9 million from December 31, 2019, and $6.66 billion of wealth assets where fees are predominantly determined based on the market value of the assets held in their accounts, a decrease of $315.0 million from December 31, 2019.

The capital ratios for the Bank and the Corporation, as of June 30, 2020, as shown in the attached tables, indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered “well capitalized.” In March 2020, the U.S. banking agencies issued an interim final rule that provides banking organizations with an alternative option to delay for two years an estimate of CECL’s effect on regulatory capital, relative to the incurred loss methodology’s effect on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The current and prior quarter ratios reflect the Corporation’s election of the five-year transition provision.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Summary Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 Consolidated Balance Sheet (selected items) Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 448,113 $ 69,239 $ 42,328 $ 86,158 $ 49,643 Investment securities 550,974 537,592 1,027,182 625,452 606,844 Loans held for sale 4,116 2,785 4,249 5,767 6,333 Portfolio loans and leases 3,722,165 3,767,166 3,689,313 3,540,747 3,534,665 Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans and leases (54,974 ) (54,070 ) (22,602 ) (20,777 ) (21,182 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 201,315 202,225 203,143 204,096 205,050 Total assets 5,271,311 4,923,033 5,263,259 4,828,641 4,736,565 Deposits – interest-bearing 3,026,152 2,850,986 2,944,072 2,794,079 2,691,502 Deposits – non-interest-bearing 1,217,496 927,922 898,173 904,409 940,911 Short-term borrowings 28,891 162,045 493,219 203,471 207,828 Long-term FHLB advances 44,837 47,303 52,269 44,735 47,941 Subordinated notes 98,794 98,750 98,705 98,660 98,616 Jr. subordinated debentures 21,843 21,798 21,753 21,709 21,665 Total liabilities 4,667,637 4,329,854 4,651,032 4,227,706 4,146,410 Total shareholders’ equity 603,674 593,179 612,227 600,935 590,155 Average Balance Sheet (selected items) Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 195,966 $ 50,330 $ 66,060 $ 48,597 $ 37,843 $ 123,148 $ 35,306 Investment securities 542,321 542,876 593,289 622,336 587,518 542,598 578,765 Loans held for sale 3,805 2,319 4,160 4,375 3,353 3,062 2,289 Portfolio loans and leases 3,936,227 3,736,067 3,594,449 3,528,548 3,520,866 3,836,146 3,498,818 Total interest-earning assets 4,678,319 4,331,592 4,257,958 4,203,856 4,149,580 4,504,954 4,115,178 Goodwill and intangible assets 201,823 202,760 203,663 204,637 205,593 202,292 206,152 Total assets 5,226,074 4,844,918 4,775,407 4,760,074 4,651,625 5,035,495 4,598,672 Deposits – interest-bearing 2,969,113 2,853,712 2,799,050 2,776,226 2,794,854 2,911,412 2,734,857 Short-term borrowings 136,816 140,585 121,612 169,985 68,529 138,700 112,844 Long-term FHLB advances 46,161 47,335 53,443 45,698 52,397 46,748 53,883 Subordinated notes 98,770 98,725 98,681 98,634 98,587 98,748 98,564 Jr. subordinated debentures 21,814 21,768 21,726 21,680 21,637 21,791 21,616 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,272,674 3,162,125 3,094,512 3,112,223 3,036,004 3,217,399 3,021,764 Total liabilities 4,625,511 4,229,908 4,168,899 4,164,763 4,070,160 4,427,708 4,021,870 Total shareholders’ equity 600,563 615,010 606,508 595,311 581,465 607,787 576,802 Income Statement Net interest income $ 37,385 $ 36,333 $ 35,985 $ 37,398 $ 36,611 $ 73,718 $ 74,258 Provision for loan and lease losses 4,302 32,335 2,225 919 1,627 36,637 5,363 Noninterest income 22,773 18,300 23,255 19,455 20,221 41,073 39,474 Noninterest expense 36,843 36,418 36,430 35,173 35,188 73,261 74,912 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,010 (2,957 ) 4,202 4,402 4,239 1,053 7,003 Net income (loss) 15,003 (11,163 ) 16,383 16,359 15,778 3,840 26,454 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (32 ) – (1 ) (1 ) (7 ) (32 ) (8 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 15,035 (11,163 ) 16,384 16,360 15,785 3,872 26,462 Basic earnings per share 0.75 (0.56 ) 0.81 0.81 0.78 0.19 1.31 Diluted earnings per share 0.75 (0.56 ) 0.81 0.81 0.78 0.19 1.31 Net income (loss) (core) (1) 15,399 (11,163 ) 16,384 16,360 15,785 4,236 30,015 Basic earnings per share (core) (1) 0.77 (0.56 ) 0.81 0.81 0.78 0.21 1.49 Diluted earnings per share (core) (1) 0.77 (0.56 ) 0.81 0.81 0.78 0.21 1.48 Dividends paid or accrued per share 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.25 0.52 0.50 Profitability Indicators Return on average assets 1.16 % -0.93 % 1.36 % 1.36 % 1.36 % 0.15 % 1.16 % Return on average equity 10.07 % -7.30 % 10.72 % 10.90 % 10.89 % 1.28 % 9.25 % Return on tangible equity(1) 15.86 % -10.17 % 16.85 % 17.35 % 17.62 % 2.63 % 15.18 % Return on tangible equity (core)(1) 16.23 % -10.17 % 16.85 % 17.35 % 17.62 % 2.81 % 17.11 % Return on average assets (core)(1) 1.19 % -0.93 % 1.36 % 1.36 % 1.36 % 0.17 % 1.32 % Return on average equity (core)(1) 10.31 % -7.30 % 10.72 % 10.90 % 10.89 % 1.40 % 10.49 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin 3.22 % 3.38 % 3.36 % 3.54 % 3.55 % 3.30 % 3.65 % Efficiency ratio(1) 57.25 % 64.98 % 59.89 % 60.19 % 60.23 % 61.01 % 60.25 % Share Data Closing share price $ 27.66 $ 28.38 $ 41.24 $ 36.51 $ 37.32 Book value per common share $ 30.29 $ 29.78 $ 30.42 $ 29.86 $ 29.31 Tangible book value per common share $ 20.23 $ 19.66 $ 20.36 $ 19.75 $ 19.16 Price / book value 91.32 % 95.30 % 135.57 % 122.27 % 127.33 % Price / tangible book value 136.73 % 144.35 % 202.55 % 184.86 % 194.78 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 20,008,219 20,053,159 20,213,008 20,208,630 20,244,409 20,077,159 20,256,469 Shares outstanding, end of period 19,927,893 19,921,524 20,126,296 20,124,193 20,131,854 Wealth Management Information: Wealth assets under mgmt, administration, supervision and brokerage (2) $ 17,012,903 $ 15,593,732 $ 16,548,060 $ 15,609,786 $ 14,815,298 Fees for wealth management services $ 11,276 $ 11,168 $ 11,672 $ 10,826 $ 11,510 Capital Ratios(3) Bryn Mawr Trust Company (“BMTC”) Tier I capital to risk weighted assets (“RWA”) 11.68 % 11.10 % 11.47 % 12.17 % 11.83 % Total capital to RWA 12.93 % 12.33 % 12.09 % 12.75 % 12.42 % Tier I leverage ratio 8.75 % 9.12 % 9.37 % 9.75 % 9.61 % Tangible equity ratio (1) 8.67 % 8.98 % 8.58 % 9.75 % 9.58 % Common equity Tier I capital to RWA 11.68 % 11.10 % 11.47 % 12.17 % 11.83 % Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (“BMBC”) Tier I capital to RWA 11.27 % 10.80 % 11.42 % 11.33 % 11.12 % Total capital to RWA 15.14 % 14.62 % 14.69 % 14.61 % 14.44 % Tier I leverage ratio 8.44 % 8.88 % 9.33 % 9.07 % 9.04 % Tangible equity ratio (1) 7.95 % 8.30 % 8.10 % 8.60 % 8.51 % Common equity Tier I capital to RWA 10.71 % 10.25 % 10.86 % 10.75 % 10.54 % Asset Quality Indicators Net loan and lease charge-offs (“NCO”s) $ 3,398 $ 4,073 $ 400 $ 1,324 $ 1,061 $ 7,471 $ 3,607 Loans and leases risk-rated Special Mention $ 55,171 $ 14,833 $ 19,922 $ 40,494 $ 14,232 Total classified loans and leases 154,687 60,972 66,901 36,192 40,908 Total criticized loans and leases $ 209,858 $ 75,805 $ 86,823 $ 76,686 $ 55,140 Nonperforming loans and leases (“NPL”s) $ 8,418 $ 7,557 $ 10,648 $ 14,119 $ 12,179 Other real estate owned (“OREO”) – – – 72 155 Total nonperforming assets (“NPA”s) $ 8,418 $ 7,557 $ 10,648 $ 14,191 $ 12,334 Nonperforming loans and leases 30 or more days past due $ 3,223 $ 3,380 $ 6,314 $ 4,940 $ 8,224 Performing loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due 10,022 19,930 7,196 5,273 9,466 Performing loans and leases 90 or more days past due – – – – – Total delinquent loans and leases $ 13,245 $ 23,310 $ 13,510 $ 10,213 $ 17,690 Delinquent loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.36 % 0.62 % 0.37 % 0.29 % 0.50 % Delinquent performing loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.27 % 0.53 % 0.19 % 0.15 % 0.27 % NCOs / average loans and leases (annualized) 0.35 % 0.44 % 0.04 % 0.15 % 0.12 % 0.39 % 0.21 % NPLs / total portfolio loans and leases 0.23 % 0.20 % 0.29 % 0.40 % 0.34 % NPAs / total loans and leases and OREO 0.23 % 0.20 % 0.29 % 0.40 % 0.35 % NPAs / total assets 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.20 % 0.29 % 0.26 % ACL on loans and leases / NPLs 653.05 % 715.50 % 212.27 % 147.16 % 173.92 % ACL / classified loans and leases 35.54 % 88.68 % 33.78 % 57.41 % 51.78 % ACL / criticized loans and leases 26.20 % 71.33 % 26.03 % 27.09 % 38.42 % ACL on loans and leases / portfolio loans 1.48 % 1.44 % 0.61 % 0.59 % 0.60 % ACL on loans and leases for originated loans and leases / Originated loans and leases (1) 1.51 % 1.47 % 0.68 % 0.66 % 0.68 % (Total ACL on loans and leases + Loan mark) / Total Gross portfolio loans and leases (1) 1.69 % 1.68 % 0.91 % 0.92 % 1.00 % Troubled debt restructurings (“TDR”s) included in NPLs $ 1,792 $ 3,248 $ 3,018 $ 5,755 $ 4,190 TDRs in compliance with modified terms 10,013 4,852 5,071 5,069 5,141 Total TDRs $ 11,805 $ 8,100 $ 8,089 $ 10,824 $ 9,331 (1) Non-GAAP measure – see Appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation. (2) Brokerage assets represent assets held at a registered broker dealer under a clearing agreement. (3) Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed. The March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 ratios reflect the Corporation’s election of a five-year transition provision to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Detailed Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 16,408 $ 17,803 $ 11,603 $ 8,582 $ 13,742 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 448,113 69,239 42,328 86,158 49,643 Cash and cash equivalents 464,521 87,042 53,931 94,740 63,385 Investment securities, available for sale 530,581 516,466 1,005,984 604,181 588,119 Investment securities, held to maturity 12,592 13,369 12,577 12,947 10,209 Investment securities, trading 7,801 7,757 8,621 8,324 8,516 Loans held for sale 4,116 2,785 4,249 5,767 6,333 Portfolio loans and leases, originated 3,422,890 3,424,601 3,320,816 3,137,769 3,088,849 Portfolio loans and leases, acquired 299,275 342,565 368,497 402,978 445,816 Total portfolio loans and leases 3,722,165 3,767,166 3,689,313 3,540,747 3,534,665 Less: Allowance for credit losses on originated loan and leases (51,659 ) (50,365 ) (22,526 ) (20,675 ) (21,076 ) Less: Allowance for credit losses on acquired loan and leases (3,315 ) (3,705 ) (76 ) (102 ) (106 ) Total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (54,974 ) (54,070 ) (22,602 ) (20,777 ) (21,182 ) Net portfolio loans and leases 3,667,191 3,713,096 3,666,711 3,519,970 3,513,483 Premises and equipment 61,778 63,144 64,965 66,439 68,092 Operating lease right-of-use assets 39,348 40,157 40,961 42,200 43,116 Accrued interest receivable 15,577 12,017 12,482 12,746 13,312 Mortgage servicing rights 3,440 4,115 4,450 4,580 4,744 Bank owned life insurance 59,728 59,399 59,079 58,749 58,437 Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock 4,506 11,928 23,744 16,148 14,677 Goodwill 184,012 184,012 184,012 184,012 184,012 Intangible assets 17,303 18,213 19,131 20,084 21,038 Other investments 17,055 16,786 16,683 16,683 16,517 Other assets 181,762 172,747 85,679 161,071 122,575 Total assets $ 5,271,311 $ 4,923,033 $ 5,263,259 $ 4,828,641 $ 4,736,565 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 1,217,496 $ 927,922 $ 898,173 $ 904,409 $ 940,911 Interest-bearing 3,026,152 2,850,986 2,944,072 2,794,079 2,691,502 Total deposits 4,243,648 3,778,908 3,842,245 3,698,488 3,632,413 Short-term borrowings 28,891 162,045 493,219 203,471 207,828 Long-term FHLB advances 44,837 47,303 52,269 44,735 47,941 Subordinated notes 98,794 98,750 98,705 98,660 98,616 Jr. subordinated debentures 21,843 21,798 21,753 21,709 21,665 Operating lease liabilities 43,693 44,482 45,258 46,506 47,393 Accrued interest payable 7,907 7,230 6,248 9,015 8,244 Other liabilities 178,024 169,338 91,335 105,122 82,310 Total liabilities 4,667,637 4,329,854 4,651,032 4,227,706 4,146,410 Shareholders’ equity Common stock 24,662 24,655 24,650 24,646 24,583 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 380,167 379,495 378,606 377,806 376,652 Less: common stock held in treasury, at cost (88,612 ) (88,540 ) (81,174 ) (81,089 ) (78,583 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 9,019 8,869 2,187 2,698 1,700 Retained earnings 279,165 269,395 288,653 277,568 266,496 Total Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shareholders’ equity 604,401 593,874 612,922 601,629 590,848 Noncontrolling interest (727 ) (695 ) (695 ) (694 ) (693 ) Total shareholders’ equity 603,674 593,179 612,227 600,935 590,155 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,271,311 $ 4,923,033 $ 5,263,259 $ 4,828,641 $ 4,736,565

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Portfolio Loans and Leases(1) as of June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Commercial real estate – nonowner-occupied $ 1,375,904 $ 1,354,416 $ 1,337,167 $ 1,238,881 $ 1,217,763 Commercial real estate – owner-occupied 542,688 530,667 527,607 499,202 514,013 Home equity lines of credit 194,767 209,278 224,262 227,682 231,697 Residential mortgage – 1st liens 695,270 710,495 706,690 702,588 704,605 Residential mortgage – junior liens 33,644 35,583 36,843 37,240 39,063 Construction 212,374 221,116 202,198 195,161 195,269 Total real estate loans 3,054,647 3,061,555 3,034,767 2,900,754 2,902,410 Commercial & Industrial 457,529 491,298 432,227 426,084 419,936 Consumer 43,762 45,951 57,241 50,760 49,453 Leases 166,227 168,362 165,078 163,149 162,866 Total non-real estate loans and leases 667,518 705,611 654,546 639,993 632,255 Total portfolio loans and leases $ 3,722,165 $ 3,767,166 $ 3,689,313 $ 3,540,747 $ 3,534,665 Nonperforming Loans and Leases(1) as of June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Commercial real estate – nonowner-occupied $ 245 $ 181 $ 199 $ 3,055 $ 3,147 Commercial real estate – owner-occupied 4,046 2,543 4,159 4,535 2,470 Home equity lines of credit 915 758 636 693 470 Residential mortgage – 1st liens 912 1,080 2,447 2,693 3,102 Residential mortgage – junior liens 72 79 83 84 72 Total nonperforming real estate loans 6,190 4,641 7,524 11,060 9,261 Commercial & Industrial 1,973 2,692 2,180 1,991 2,056 Consumer 36 52 61 75 60 Leases 219 172 883 993 802 Total nonperforming non-real estate loans and leases 2,228 2,916 3,124 3,059 2,918 Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases $ 8,418 $ 7,557 $ 10,648 $ 14,119 $ 12,179 Net Loan and Lease Charge-Offs (Recoveries)(1) for the Three Months Ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Commercial real estate – nonowner-occupied $ (4 ) $ (2 ) $ (1,067 ) $ (7 ) $ (4 ) Commercial real estate – owner-occupied 1,234 – 190 680 – Home equity lines of credit (4 ) 114 33 (22 ) 128 Residential mortgage – 1st liens 420 727 378 (7 ) 339 Residential mortgage – junior liens – – – – 52 Construction (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Total net charge-offs of real estate loans 1,645 838 (467 ) 643 514 Commercial & Industrial 499 612 57 (15 ) (17 ) Consumer 238 261 227 187 119 Leases 1,016 2,362 583 509 445 Total net charge-offs of non-real estate loans and leases 1,753 3,235 867 681 547 Total net charge-offs $ 3,398 $ 4,073 $ 400 $ 1,324 $ 1,061 (1) In conjunction with the adoption of CECL, the Corporation has revised its portfolio segmentation to align with the methodology applied in determining the ACL for loans and leases under CECL, which is based on federal call report codes, or collateral. Portfolio segmentation prior to the adoption of CECL was based on product type or purpose. As such, certain reclassifications were made to conform previous years to the current year’s presentation.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Investment Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Value June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 U.S. Treasury securities $ 100 $ 101 $ 500,101 $ 101 $ 101 Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies 114,149 106,679 102,020 172,753 192,799 State & political subdivisions – tax-free 4,583 4,562 5,379 6,327 6,700 State & political subdivisions – taxable – – – – 170 Mortgage-backed securities 377,204 374,775 366,002 388,891 348,975 Collateralized mortgage obligations 25,873 29,699 31,832 35,459 38,724 Corporate bonds 8,022 – – – – Other debt securities 650 650 650 650 650 Total investment securities available for sale, at fair value $ 530,581 $ 516,466 $ 1,005,984 $ 604,181 $ 588,119 Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investment Securities Available for Sale June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 U.S. Treasury securities $ – $ 1 $ 35 $ 1 $ 1 Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies 1,103 1,036 (159 ) 188 275 State & political subdivisions – tax-free 30 10 13 8 8 Mortgage-backed securities 11,683 11,554 5,025 4,605 3,364 Collateralized mortgage obligations 702 778 36 180 89 Corporate bonds 22 – – – – Total unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale $ 13,540 $ 13,379 $ 4,950 $ 4,982 $ 3,737 Deposits June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 910,441 $ 750,127 $ 944,915 $ 778,809 $ 745,134 Money market 1,239,523 1,133,952 1,106,478 983,170 966,596 Savings 249,636 247,799 220,450 248,539 263,830 Retail time deposits 400,186 406,828 405,123 467,346 502,745 Wholesale non-maturity deposits 146,463 198,888 177,865 274,121 100,047 Wholesale time deposits 79,903 113,392 89,241 42,094 113,150 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,026,152 2,850,986 2,944,072 2,794,079 2,691,502 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,217,496 927,922 898,173 904,409 940,911 Total deposits $ 4,243,648 $ 3,778,908 $ 3,842,245 $ 3,698,488 $ 3,632,413

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Detailed Income Statements (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 40,690 $ 42,795 $ 43,220 $ 45,527 $ 44,783 $ 83,485 $ 89,620 Interest on cash and cash equivalents 37 111 195 143 73 148 205 Interest on investment securities 2,894 3,201 3,545 3,903 3,532 6,095 7,031 Total interest income 43,621 46,107 46,960 49,573 48,388 89,728 96,856 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 4,476 7,637 8,674 9,510 9,655 12,113 17,752 Interest on short-term borrowings 232 453 555 937 357 685 1,300 Interest on FHLB advances 155 244 279 243 269 399 547 Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 229 295 323 340 352 524 710 Interest on subordinated notes 1,144 1,145 1,144 1,145 1,144 2,289 2,289 Total interest expense 6,236 9,774 10,975 12,175 11,777 16,010 22,598 Net interest income 37,385 36,333 35,985 37,398 36,611 73,718 74,258 Provision for credit losses (“PCL”) on loans and leases 4,302 32,335 2,225 919 1,627 36,637 5,363 Net interest income after PCL on loans and leases 33,083 3,998 33,760 36,479 34,984 37,081 68,895 Noninterest income: Fees for wealth management services 11,276 11,168 11,672 10,826 11,510 22,444 21,902 Insurance commissions 1,303 1,533 1,666 1,842 1,697 2,836 3,369 Capital markets revenue 2,975 2,361 5,455 2,113 1,489 5,336 3,708 Service charges on deposits 603 846 858 856 852 1,449 1,660 Loan servicing and other fees 452 461 489 555 553 913 1,162 Net gain on sale of loans 3,134 782 597 674 752 3,916 1,071 Net gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned – 148 (48 ) (12 ) – 148 (24 ) Dividends on FHLB and FRB stocks 243 444 432 346 316 687 727 Other operating income 2,787 557 2,134 2,255 3,052 3,344 5,899 Total noninterest income 22,773 18,300 23,255 19,455 20,221 41,073 39,474 Noninterest expense: Salaries and wages 16,926 16,989 18,667 17,765 17,038 33,915 37,939 Employee benefits 3,221 3,500 2,685 3,288 3,317 6,721 7,483 Occupancy and bank premises 3,033 3,015 3,206 3,008 3,125 6,048 6,377 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 2,120 2,431 2,401 2,335 2,568 4,551 4,957 Advertising 196 401 599 587 504 597 919 Amortization of intangible assets 910 918 953 954 956 1,828 1,894 Impairment (recovery) of mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”) 222 231 13 (19 ) 10 453 27 Professional fees 1,575 1,368 1,754 1,044 1,316 2,943 2,636 Pennsylvania bank shares tax 116 116 42 514 513 232 922 Data processing 1,479 1,394 1,517 1,377 1,303 2,873 2,623 Other operating expenses 7,045 6,055 4,593 4,320 4,538 13,100 9,135 Total noninterest expense 36,843 36,418 36,430 35,173 35,188 73,261 74,912 Income (loss) before income taxes 19,013 (14,120 ) 20,585 20,761 20,017 4,893 33,457 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,010 (2,957 ) 4,202 4,402 4,239 1,053 7,003 Net income (loss) $ 15,003 $ (11,163 ) $ 16,383 $ 16,359 $ 15,778 $ 3,840 $ 26,454 Net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (32 ) – (1 ) (1 ) (7 ) (32 ) (8 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation $ 15,035 $ (11,163 ) $ 16,384 $ 16,360 $ 15,785 $ 3,872 $ 26,462 Per share data: Weighted average shares outstanding 19,926,737 20,053,159 20,124,553 20,132,117 20,144,651 19,989,948 20,156,509 Dilutive common shares 81,482 – 88,455 76,513 99,758 87,211 99,960 Weighted average diluted shares 20,008,219 20,053,159 20,213,008 20,208,630 20,244,409 20,077,159 20,256,469 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.75 $ (0.56 ) $ 0.81 $ 0.81 $ 0.78 $ 0.19 $ 1.31 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.75 $ (0.56 ) $ 0.81 $ 0.81 $ 0.78 $ 0.19 $ 1.31 Dividends paid or accrued per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.52 $ 0.50 Effective tax rate 21.09 % 20.94 % 20.41 % 21.20 % 21.18 % 21.52 % 20.93 %

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Margin (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Rates

Earned/

Paid Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Rates

Earned/

Paid Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Rates

Earned/

Paid Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Rates

Earned/

Paid Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Rates

Earned/

Paid Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Rates

Earned/

Paid Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Rates

Earned/

Paid Assets: Interest-bearing deposits with other banks $ 195,966 $ 37 0.08 % $ 50,330 $ 111 0.89 % $ 66,060 $ 195 1.17 % $ 48,597 $ 143 1.17 % $ 37,843 $ 73 0.77 % $ 123,148 $ 148 0.24 % $ 35,306 $ 205 1.17 % Investment securities – available for sale: Taxable 516,823 2,775 2.16 % 516,244 3,065 2.39 % 566,359 3,334 2.34 % 594,975 3,765 2.51 % 560,999 3,400 2.43 % 516,534 5,840 2.27 % 552,391 6,763 2.47 % Tax-exempt 4,572 26 2.29 % 4,909 28 2.29 % 5,844 33 2.24 % 6,594 36 2.17 % 7,530 43 2.29 % 4,740 54 2.29 % 8,656 98 2.28 % Total investment securities – available for sale 521,395 2,801 2.16 % 521,153 3,093 2.39 % 572,203 3,367 2.33 % 601,569 3,801 2.51 % 568,529 3,443 2.43 % 521,274 5,894 2.27 % 561,047 6,861 2.47 % Investment securities – held to maturity 13,126 73 2.24 % 13,195 87 2.65 % 12,756 84 2.61 % 12,360 80 2.57 % 10,417 71 2.73 % 13,160 160 2.44 % 9,615 138 2.89 % Investment securities – trading 7,800 24 1.24 % 8,528 25 1.18 % 8,330 99 4.72 % 8,407 27 1.27 % 8,572 24 1.12 % 8,164 49 1.21 % 8,103 46 1.14 % Loans and leases * 3,940,032 40,779 4.16 % 3,738,386 42,898 4.62 % 3,598,609 43,326 4.78 % 3,532,923 45,642 5.13 % 3,524,219 44,903 5.11 % 3,839,208 83,677 4.38 % 3,501,107 89,861 5.18 % Total interest-earning assets 4,678,319 43,714 3.76 % 4,331,592 46,214 4.29 % 4,257,958 47,071 4.39 % 4,203,856 49,693 4.69 % 4,149,580 48,514 4.69 % 4,504,954 89,928 4.01 % 4,115,178 97,111 4.76 % Cash and due from banks 16,263 12,479 9,829 12,890 13,725 14,371 14,068 Less: allowance for loan and lease losses (54,113 ) (25,786 ) (21,124 ) (21,438 ) (20,844 ) (39,950 ) (20,368 ) Other assets 585,605 526,633 528,744 564,766 509,164 556,120 489,794 Total assets $ 5,226,074 $ 4,844,918 $ 4,775,407 $ 4,760,074 $ 4,651,625 $ 5,035,495 $ 4,598,672 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Savings, NOW and market rate deposits $ 2,313,150 $ 2,341 0.41 % $ 2,197,279 $ 4,981 0.91 % $ 2,149,623 $ 5,659 1.04 % $ 1,996,181 $ 5,445 1.08 % $ 1,928,755 $ 5,040 1.05 % $ 2,255,215 $ 7,322 0.65 % $ 1,863,790 $ 8,804 0.95 % Wholesale deposits 245,052 486 0.80 % 253,322 977 1.55 % 214,229 1,024 1.90 % 299,309 1,729 2.29 % 345,782 2,143 2.49 % 249,186 1,463 1.18 % 344,247 4,155 2.43 % Retail time deposits 410,911 1,649 1.61 % 403,111 1,679 1.68 % 435,198 1,991 1.82 % 480,736 2,336 1.93 % 520,317 2,472 1.91 % 407,011 3,328 1.64 % 526,820 4,793 1.83 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,969,113 4,476 0.61 % 2,853,712 7,637 1.08 % 2,799,050 8,674 1.23 % 2,776,226 9,510 1.36 % 2,794,854 9,655 1.39 % 2,911,412 12,113 0.84 % 2,734,857 17,752 1.31 % Borrowings: Short-term borrowings 136,816 232 0.68 % 140,585 453 1.30 % 121,612 555 1.81 % 169,985 937 2.19 % 68,529 357 2.09 % 138,700 685 0.99 % 112,844 1,300 2.32 % Long-term FHLB advances 46,161 155 1.35 % 47,335 244 2.07 % 53,443 279 2.07 % 45,698 243 2.11 % 52,397 269 2.06 % 46,748 399 1.72 % 53,883 547 2.05 % Subordinated notes 98,770 1,144 4.66 % 98,725 1,145 4.66 % 98,681 1,144 4.60 % 98,634 1,145 4.61 % 98,587 1,144 4.65 % 98,748 2,289 4.66 % 98,564 2,289 4.68 % Jr. subordinated debt 21,814 229 4.22 % 21,768 295 5.45 % 21,726 323 5.90 % 21,680 340 6.22 % 21,637 352 6.53 % 21,791 524 4.84 % 21,616 710 6.62 % Total borrowings 303,561 1,760 2.33 % 308,413 2,137 2.79 % 295,462 2,301 3.09 % 335,997 2,665 3.15 % 241,150 2,122 3.53 % 305,987 3,897 2.56 % 286,907 4,846 3.41 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,272,674 6,236 0.77 % 3,162,125 9,774 1.24 % 3,094,512 10,975 1.41 % 3,112,223 12,175 1.55 % 3,036,004 11,777 1.56 % 3,217,399 16,010 1.00 % 3,021,764 22,598 1.51 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,126,139 894,264 915,128 903,314 909,945 1,010,202 890,941 Other liabilities 226,698 173,519 159,259 149,226 124,211 200,107 109,165 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,352,837 1,067,783 1,074,387 1,052,540 1,034,156 1,210,309 1,000,106 Total liabilities 4,625,511 4,229,908 4,168,899 4,164,763 4,070,160 4,427,708 4,021,870 Shareholders’ equity 600,563 615,010 606,508 595,311 581,465 607,787 576,802 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,226,074 $ 4,844,918 $ 4,775,407 $ 4,760,074 $ 4,651,625 $ 5,035,495 $ 4,598,672 Net interest spread 2.99 % 3.05 % 2.98 % 3.14 % 3.13 % 3.01 % 3.25 % Effect of noninterest-bearing sources 0.23 % 0.33 % 0.38 % 0.40 % 0.42 % 0.29 % 0.40 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin $ 37,478 3.22 % $ 36,440 3.38 % $ 36,096 3.36 % $ 37,518 3.54 % $ 36,737 3.55 % $ 73,918 3.30 % $ 74,513 3.65 % Tax-equivalent adjustment $ 93 0.01 % $ 107 0.01 % $ 111 0.01 % $ 120 0.01 % $ 126 0.01 % $ 200 0.01 % $ 255 0.01 % Supplemental Information Regarding Accretion of Fair Value Marks Interest Increase

(Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Increase

(Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Increase

(Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Increase

(Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Increase

(Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Increase

(Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Increase

(Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Loans and leases Income $ 1,017 0.10 % $ 910 0.10 % $ 1,027 0.11 % $ 1,501 0.17 % $ 1,193 0.14 % $ 1,927 0.10 % $ 3,190 0.18 % Retail time deposits Expense $ (103 ) -0.10 % $ (118 ) -0.12 % $ (134 ) -0.12 % $ (151 ) -0.12 % $ (171 ) -0.13 % (221 ) -0.11 % (393 ) -0.15 % Long-term FHLB advances Expense $ 35 0.30 % $ 34 0.29 % $ 34 0.25 % $ 34 0.30 % $ 34 0.26 % 69 0.30 % 67 0.25 % Jr. subordinated debt Expense $ 45 0.83 % $ 45 0.83 % $ 44 0.80 % $ 44 0.81 % $ 43 0.80 % 90 0.83 % 85 0.79 % Net interest income from fair value marks $ 1,040 $ 949 $ 1,083 $ 1,574 $ 1,287 $ 1,989 $ 3,431 Purchase accounting effect on tax-equivalent margin 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.15 % 0.12 % 0.09 % 0.17 % * Average loans and leases include portfolio loans and leases, and loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans are also included in the average loan and leases balances.