Bryn Mawr Trust Announces Mark Bradford as Senior Vice President, Market Director

WILMINGTON, Del., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of Bryn Mawr Trust, today announced Mark Bradford has been named Senior Vice President, Market Director, reporting to Jennifer Dempsey Fox, CFP®, President of Bryn Mawr Trust. Bradford will lead the Wealth Directors for Bryn Mawr Trust’s Berwyn (Pa.), Hershey (Pa.), Philadelphia (Pa.), Princeton (N.J.) and Greenville (Del.) markets, and focus on providing Clients with collaborative planning, advice and solutions.

“Client experience is incredibly important to us, and we’re thrilled to have Mark help lead in creating those positive experiences that connect Clients to a life, mission and legacy fulfilled,” said Fox. “Mark is a demonstrated leader with a deep expertise in planning and advice, with a dedicated focus on his teams facilitating Client success. We’re thrilled to have someone with Mark’s motivating leadership style on the team.”

Bradford has 28 years of experience working in financial services, many of which have been dedicated to managing and developing financial planning, private wealth management and investment teams. He joined Bryn Mawr Trust in 2018 after eight years at PNC in Philadelphia, where he served as the Wealth Strategy Regional Director for PNC Wealth Management as well as other leadership roles.

“I am thrilled to take on this role and lead our team of Wealth Directors in delivering an exceptional Client experience,” said Bradford. “I am excited to leverage the expanded resources of our combined organization to help bring proactive and tailored solutions to our Clients.”

Bradford earned his bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Delaware, and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional. His other professional certifications include Chartered Financial Consultant®, Chartered Retirement Planning CounselorSM, Accredited Estate Planner®, and Accredited Wealth Management AdvisorSM. Bradford is a member of the Montgomery County Estate Planning Council and has lived in the Greater Philadelphia region his entire life.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-headquartered bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of March 31, 2022, WSFS Financial Corporation had $21.0 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $58.1 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 122 offices, 94 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (63), Delaware (39), New Jersey (18), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, WSFS Wealth® Investments, and The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.  

Media Contact: Kyle Babcock  
(215) 864-1795  
kbabcock@wsfsbank.com 

