Bryn Mawr Trust Partners With Philanthropi To Build Employee Giving

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In honor of National Philanthropy Day, Bryn Mawr Trust (BMT), a subsidiary of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMBC) (NASDAQ: BMTC), announced it has partnered with Philanthropi, the first impact-driven giving platform that provides both individual and aggregated views across all acts of philanthropy.  The tool is being made available to BMT employees to encourage and support the next generation of socially responsible philanthropists.

“BMT has a long history of charitable giving, and our employees have embraced our role by giving of their time to literally thousands of organizations throughout the tri-state area,” said Frank Leto, BMBC President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our employees aspire to make a difference and, being a socially responsible employer, BMT wants to support their personal aspirations.  Through our partnership with Philanthropi, we are giving our employees a 21st century tool that assists them in saving and managing their personal giving, further empowering them to make a difference to the organizations they care about.”

“We’re excited to partner with Bryn Mawr Trust, an organization that has been a true leader in charitable giving, for National Philanthropy Day and beyond,” said Dr. Keith Leaphart, Founder and CEO of Philanthropos. “By implementing our Philanthropi giving platform, Bryn Mawr Trust is empowering its employees to track and amplify their charitable giving, whether that be their time, talent, treasure or ties. It will also enable Bryn Mawr Trust and its employees to see the full impact of their philanthropy, both individually and collectively. It’s a great way to celebrate an important day and kickoff a culture of positive impact.”

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC), including its principal subsidiary, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (BMT), was founded in 1889, and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pa. BMT is a locally managed, premier financial services company providing retail and commercial banking; trust administration and wealth management; and insurance and risk management solutions. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has $4.83 billion in corporate assets and $15.6 billion in wealth assets under management, administration, supervision, and brokerage (as of 9/30/19). Today, the company operates 43 banking locations, five (5) wealth management offices and two (2) insurance and risk management locations in the following counties: Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit bmt.com.

Philanthropos is an impact fintech company that leverages data to simplify, track, and amplify giving for both organizations and individuals. The Company is reimagining and redefining everyday giving with its innovative solution, Philanthropi. Through this data-driven platform, Philanthropos empowers individuals and organizations to see and amplify the impact of their time, talent, treasure, and ties. For more information on Philanthropos and Philanthropi, please visit www.philanthropos.com and www.philanthropi.com.

