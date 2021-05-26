BSCCROP Presale Ended Raising 1,000 BNB, Now Listed on Pancakeswap After Successful IDO

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

ATLANTA, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On the 24th of May, BSCCROP had a very SUCCESSFUL public sale, reaching their 600 BNB soft cap within one hour. In addition, the BSCCROP Team closed the IDO raising an astounding 1,000 BNB.

The BSCCROP team has been working diligently, focused on forming strong partnerships. These efforts resulted in several partnerships. BSCCROP has formed a strategic partnership with Bakerytools, which is a highly touted project which recently launched on the binance smart chain. In addition, BSCCROP also formed a partnership with BscStarter progressing to the successful presale that was held on the platform on the 24th May 16:00 UTC.

What is BSCCROP?

BSCCROP is the first freelance services marketplace on the blockchain. This will be the platform where business and blockchain meet to collaborate and build teams for emerging projects.

“We are essentially Fiverr or Upwork on the blockchain with reduced fees and a virtual work environment that will foster collaboration and innovation for blockchain start-ups”

Why you should be part of BSCCROP?

BSCCROP has a myriad of features that benefit the freelancer, the customer, the collaborator, the investor, or the innovator of a new project. This is truly an ecosystem that will drive productivity and innovation on the Blockchain. We are the first mover in this space. Please just a fraction of the project’s features.

  • Deflationary – 1% burn on all transactions
  • Staking Rewards – 4% monthly return; 48% annually with guaranteed payout for the first year
  • Farming Rewards – Generous farming rewards in BSCCROP with guaranteed payout for the first year
  • ‍Freelance Services Ecosystem – Low fees, experienced community, decentralized marketplace for blockchain contractors/professionals
  • Public Team – Strong business background and experience
  • Virtual Co-working Environment – To drive innovation and collaboration
  • Token Launchpad – Guaranteed allocations for stakers of the token. Vetting and support of new projects
  • Successful Audits – Token contract audit was favorable and conducted by Techrate & Solid Group

Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/bsccrop
Follow on Telegram: https://t.me/bsccropofficial
Follow on Medium: https://bsccrop.medium.com/

Media Contact:

Company: BSCCROP

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://bsccrop.com

SOURCE: BSCCROP

