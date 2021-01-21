BSX, NERV & SMICY Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX)
Class Period: April 24, 2019 – November 16, 2020
Deadline: February 3, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/bsx
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System’s product delivery system was dysfunctional and threatened the continued viability of the entire product line; (2) as a result, the Company had materially overstated the continued commercial viability and profitability of the LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV)
Class Period: May 15, 2017 – November 30, 2020
Deadline: February 8, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/nerv
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the truth about the feedback received from the FDA concerning the “end-of-Phase 2” meeting; (2) the Phase 2b study did not use the commercial formulation of roluperidone and was conducted solely outside of the United States; (3) the failure of the Phase 3 study to meet its primary and key secondary endpoints rendered that study incapable of supporting substantial evidence of effectiveness; (4) the Company’s plan to use the combination of the Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies would be “highly unlikely” to support the submission of an NDA; (5) reliance on these two trials in the submission of an NDA would lead to “substantial review issues” because the trials were inadequate and not well-controlled; and (6) as a result, the Minerva’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTC: SMICY)
Class Period: April 23, 2020 – September 26, 2020
Deadline: February 8, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/smicy
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was an “unacceptable risk” that equipment supplied to SMIC would be used for military purposes; (2) SMIC was foreseeably at risk of facing U.S. restrictions; (3) as a result of restrictions by the U.S. Department of Commerce, certain of SMIC’s suppliers would need “difficult-to-obtain” individual export licenses; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

