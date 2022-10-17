WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims against the Board of Directors of BTRS Holding, Inc. (NASDAQGS: BTRS) (formerly known as Billtrust) (“Billtrust” or the “Company”) relating to the sale of the Company to EQT Private Equity (“EQT”). On September 28, 2022, the two parties announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which EQT will acquire Billtrust in a merger worth $1.7 billion. As a result of the merger, Billtrust shareholders are only anticipated to receive $9.50 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Billtrust.

Andrews & Springer’s investigation so far has revealed that the consideration Billtrust shareholders are expected to receive is fair. While the Company claims that shareholders will receive a premium for their shares, the merger price is 26% less than the $13.00 per share price target set by Canaccord Genuity in August 2022, just one month prior to the announcement of the merger. The consideration is also less than Billtrust’s 52-week high of $11.01 per share. Our Firm’s investigation has also discovered that the process leading up to the announcement of the merger appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the process and consideration unfair.

