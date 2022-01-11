Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Bubblr, Inc Announce Virtual 2022 Shareholder Presentation

Bubblr, Inc Announce Virtual 2022 Shareholder Presentation

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), (“Bubblr” or the “Company”), the ethical Open-Source Web 3 technology company, is pleased to announce that it will hold a Virtual Shareholders’ Presentation (the “Shareholder Presentation”) on January 20 at 1pm EST (10am PST, 6pm GMT). Company CEO, Rik Willard and Founder and CTO, Steve Morris will be amongst those presenting Bubblr’s 2021 milestones and outlook for 2022, including a number of partnerships and alliances.

2021 was a seminal year for the organization starting with the approval of the company’s “Internet-Based Search Mechanism” by the US patent Office (Patent Number: 10,977,387). The robustness and potential of the patent was further cemented following an independent patent valuation report (linked here) by Valuation Consulting and an Impact and Licensing report from ClarivateTM Plc.

In September, armed with enormous market potential and an enviable patent to grow Bubblr’s impact, the company appointed two US-based directors, including Rik Willard as CEO. Bubblr went on to announce the creation of an open-source platform to provide developers and companies with the ability to develop ethical digital projects and products – under the protection of the patent license. To help realize its Open-Source ambitions, two key hires were made in the Marketing and Communication division in October.

Following an external audit by the Pinnacle Accountancy Group of Utah, Bubblr concluded the year by filing an S-1 (filing number 333-260902) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The team looks forward to sharing its plans to build on the success of 2021 with its strategic vision for 2022. To join the meeting, please add this link into your calendar where the presentation can be accessed on the 20th of January.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company focused on mobile-first technology that aims to bring back privacy to users, trust in online content, and sustainability to the digital marketplace. Our mission is to empower developers to join in our commitment to improve the Internet and create a new Ethical Internet Ecosystem (EIE) by leveraging our intellectual property through our open-source platform advanced digital tools that enable the building of fair-forward digital solutions. For more information, visit https://www.bubblr.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words’ estimate,’ possible’ and ‘seeking’ and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

Contact: Investors
Stanley Wunderlich
Launchpad IR
1-800-625-2236
1-516 729 3714
Info@CFSG1.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.