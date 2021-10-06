Bubblr, Inc Announces Ad-Free Trader App as One Example Application Delivered Through Its Patented Open Source Platform

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bubblr, Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), (“Bubblr” or the “Company”), an Ethical Technology firm focused on the development and commercialization of mobile technologies that provide an Ad-Tech alternative ecosystem for the Internet; today announced one application that its patented technology was developed to address. The Ad-Free Trader is part of the Ad-Free Suite of applications that the Company will make available to developers worldwide.

The Ad-Free Trader app illustrates just one type of application that can be readily built by the open-source community using the Bubblr open-source platform. The above video shows how consumers can download the app without having to register any personal details while searching for local suppliers and services. Once contacted by a consumer for a service, suppliers can respond to a consumer within the app and ask further questions to accurately quote on providing their service. The consumer’s identity will always be hidden until they decide to directly engage with their supplier of choice and choose to provide their details. No behavioral tracking is collected within the Ad-Free Trader ecosystem, and Bubblr, Inc. does not get involved in the commercial relationship between consumer and supplier in any way.

The video illustrates just one-use case for an emergency repair, but the app will work with any other use cases where consumers can search anonymously for goods and services.

The majority of the proof of concept (POC) development has already been completed. It will be open-sourced to the public in Q1 2022, showcasing the app as an example of potential consumer solutions for Internet privacy, data security, and an alternative system to the current Ad-Tech model.

About Bubblr, Inc.
Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company focused on mobile-first technology that aims to bring back privacy to users, trust in online content, and sustainability to the digital marketplace. Our mission is to empower the developers of a new Internet in creating Ethical Technologies through our Intellectual Property, providing advanced digital tools that enable developers and creators to build fair-forward solutions to create a new Ethical Internet Ecosystem (EIE). For more information, visit https://www.bubblr.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words ‘estimate,’ ‘possible’ and ‘seeking’ and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

Contact: Investors
Stanley Wunderlich
Launchpad IR
1-516 729 3714
[email protected]

