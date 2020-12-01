Breaking News
Buchanan Technologies Named to ChannelE2E’s Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs List for 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

Third-Annual List Honors Leading MSPs for
Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud & More

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChannelE2E, published by After Nines Inc., has named Buchanan Technologies to the Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs list for 2020 (http://www.ChannelE2E.com/top250).

The list and research identify and honor the top managed IT service providers (MSPs) that support customers on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and more.

The rankings are based on ChannelE2E’s 2020 readership survey combined with the digital media site’s global editorial coverage of managed cloud services. The third-annual list has expanded from 2019 (200 honorees) and 2018 (100 honorees) amid ChannelE2E’s continued readership growth, and the growing need for cloud-focused MSPs.

“We are honored to be recognized for our cloud solutions and support,” said Stephen Sweett, president of Buchanan Technologies. “Cloud-based solutions have become an everyday way of providing value, flexibility and scalability to our customers. We have seen a definite uptick in customers searching for this type of solution. We are constantly improving our relations with our cloud vendors through education and training, and we look forward to exciting new enhancements in 2021.”

“After Nines Inc. and ChannelE2E congratulate Buchanan Technologies on this year’s honor,” said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. “Businesses worldwide require MSPs like Buchanan Technologies to ensure safe, successful and secure cloud migrations backed by ongoing support.”

Highlights from the associated ChannelE2E research include:

  • Public Cloud MSP Revenue Growth: MSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $29.2 million in public cloud revenues in 2020, up 38% from 2019
  • Geography: MSP honorees are headquartered in 29 different countries, and 51% of the MSP honorees are headquartered outside of North America.
  • Public Cloud Platforms Supported: 82% of the MSP honorees support Microsoft Azure, followed by AWS (65%), Google Cloud Platform (23%) and VMware Cloud on AWS (18%).
  • Largest Revenue Share: 44% of MSP honorees said Microsoft Azure generates the bulk of their public cloud revenues, followed by AWS (41%).
  • Cybersecurity: Public cloud MSPs are growing their focus on cloud security posture management (CSPM), extended detection and response (XDR), and additional cyber services.
  • M&A: Mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments continue to accelerate across the public cloud MSP sector. MSP honorees have made more than two-dozen acquisitions in the past year.

The Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs list and research were overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.ChannelE2E.com/top250.

About Buchanan Technologies

Established in 1988, Buchanan Technologies is an award-winning managed services provider offering innovative IT services and customized solutions to mid-tier and enterprise-level organizations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Buchanan offers flexible and customizable solutions to accommodate any IT need – whether it’s help desk support, IT field services or managed IT solutions – and believes every interaction matters with each customer to provide a seamless user experience. To learn how Buchanan can simplify your IT solution, visit www.buchanan.com.

About After Nines Inc.

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E (www.ChannelE2E.com) and MSSP Alert (www.MSSPAlert.com).  ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).  

For sponsorship information contact After Nines Inc. CEO Amy Katz, [email protected] For content and editorial questions contact After Nines Inc. Content Czar Joe Panettieri, [email protected]

Media Contact:                                        
LaRessa Cox, Vice President of Marketing
[email protected]
972-910-7544

