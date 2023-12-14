Co-Owners Adam Ritter and Jeanie Janas Ritter Begin Welcoming Guests on January 9, 2024

Minneapolis, MN, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Opening in the new year, neighborhood restaurant Bûcheron will offer elevated French-American dining in a charming, cozy atmosphere on a beloved corner of South Minneapolis. Inspired by the Bistronomy movement in Paris, co-owners chef Adam Ritter and hospitality director Jeanie Janas Ritter will bring decades of experience in highly regarded restaurants worldwide, all while staying grounded in their beloved home state of Minnesota.

Bûcheron translates to ‘lumberjack’ in French, a nod to the craftsmanship of the thousands of lumberjacks of Minnesota’s past. Chef Ritter’s technique and background are firmly rooted in classic techniques and French cuisine, and his food is influenced by the places he has lived around the country and abroad.

Beginning January 9, this lively spot will feature a simple yet dynamic à la carte menu, with a Chef’s tasting menu to launch later in 2024. Expect refined yet exciting flavors, showcasing local as well as seasonal specialty ingredients, such as Mixed Chicory salad, roasted beets, marinated Shepherd’s Hope cheese, dill, honey-lime vinaigrette, teff chips; Celery Root Tortellini, chicken & acorn consommé, maitake mushroom; 100% Berkshire Pork Chop, cashew purée, Brussels sprouts, apple, Morita chile-morcilla sauce.

“We’re bringing the precision and skill from fine dining in a relaxed environment. Everyone on our team truly loves food and the power of a well-crafted meal,” said Bûcheron Co-owner and Chef Adam Ritter. “Our commitment to culinary excellence extends to every aspect of our experience, including a thoughtful menu of creative dishes, desserts, and our carefully curated beverage selection that spotlights small production wines, local beers, and specialty spirits.”

Ritter has spent his career in esteemed kitchens around the United States and beyond, contributing to Michelin-starred and “World’s 50 Best” restaurants around the globe before moving home to Minnesota. Most recently, he planned the opening and led all menu development as chef de cuisine at James Beard Best New Restaurant-finalist Demi, part of the Soigné Hospitality Group. Hospitality Director Jeanie Janas Ritter comes from a similar background, spending time in the kitchen at Chez Panisse before transitioning to front-of-the-house operations at fine dining establishments in Las Vegas, Healdsburg, California, Singapore, Chicago, and most recently, the Twin Cities. Together, the husband-and-wife duo have created a warm and welcoming space where guests will have an effortless dining experience.

“Bûcheron will bring all the luxuries of a fine dining restaurant into a casual, convivial setting. Our chefs and cooks will also engage directly with guests, fostering a personal connection,” said Jeanie Janas Ritter, Co-owner and Hospitality Director. “This restaurant is an extension of our community, home, and family. We can’t wait to make you a part of it.”

Christian Dean Architecture led the design of the space, adorned with artwork from local photographer Mary Jo Hoffman. The restaurant basks in natural light during the day and offers a cozy, dimly lit ambiance at night. Reclaimed wood and vintage fixtures blend seamlessly with modern accents, providing guests an effortlessly chic and comfortable environment.

Bûcheron will serve guests Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 4257 Nicollet Avenue, on the corner of Nicollet and E 43rd. The restaurant will open in early 2024. Follow along on social @bucheronmpls for updates.

