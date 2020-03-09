Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2019 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages are Now Available

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

HOUSTON, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Buckeye Partners, L.P. (“Buckeye”) (NYSE: BPL) announced today that the 2019 unitholder tax packages, which include the schedule K-1, are now available online. Investors may access their tax packages through the K-1 Tax Package Support website https://www.taxpackagesupport.com/buckeye. The link is also posted on Buckeye’s Partnership Tax & K-1 Information page in the Investor Center section of Buckeye’s website at www.buckeye.com. The partnership expects to complete mailing the 2019 tax packages by March 12, 2020. All tax package changes can be made through the Tax Package Support website referenced above, or directed to Buckeye’s K-1 call center at (800) 230-7224.

About Buckeye Partners, L.P.

Buckeye Partners, L.P., a wholly owned investment of the IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, owns and operates a diversified global network of integrated assets providing midstream logistic solutions, primarily consisting of the transportation, storage, processing and marketing of liquid petroleum products. Buckeye is one of the largest liquid petroleum products pipeline operators in the United States in terms of volumes delivered, with approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline. Buckeye also uses its service expertise to operate and/or maintain third-party pipelines and terminals and perform certain engineering and construction services for its customers. Buckeye’s global terminal network comprises more than 110 liquid petroleum products terminals with aggregate tank capacity of approximately 118 million barrels across its portfolio of pipelines, inland terminals and marine terminals located primarily in the East Coast, Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States as well as in the Caribbean. Buckeye’s global network of marine terminals enables it to facilitate global flows of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering its customers connectivity between supply areas and market centers through some of the world’s most important bulk storage and blending hubs. Buckeye’s flagship marine terminal in The Bahamas, Buckeye Bahamas Hub, is one of the largest marine crude oil and refined petroleum products storage facilities in the world and provides an array of logistics and blending services for the global flow of petroleum products. Buckeye’s Gulf Coast regional hub, Buckeye Texas Partners, offers world-class marine terminalling, storage and processing capabilities. Buckeye is also a wholesale distributor of refined petroleum products in certain areas served by its pipelines and terminals. More information concerning Buckeye can be found at www.buckeye.com.

Contact: Kevin J. Goodwin
  Vice President & Treasurer
  [email protected]
  (800) 422-2825
   
