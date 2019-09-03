Breaking News
Home / Top News / Buckeye Provides Buckeye Bahamas Hub Hurricane Dorian Impact Update

Buckeye Provides Buckeye Bahamas Hub Hurricane Dorian Impact Update

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

HOUSTON, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Buckeye Partners, L.P. (“Buckeye”) (NYSE: BPL) today reported that its initial preliminary assessments, subject to physical verification, have not identified any significant damage to its Buckeye Bahamas Hub (BBH) as a result of  Hurricane Dorian.  Buckeye will provide further updates after in-depth, on-the-ground inspections and assessments of the storm’s impact on BBH are completed in the coming days.  As the hurricane moves away from Grand Bahama Island, Buckeye’s first priority is accounting for the safety of all employees and their families.  Consistent with its efforts when Hurricane Matthew struck in 2016, Buckeye intends to work with its business partners, local first responders and governmental authorities to bring needed supplies to the island as soon as it is safe. The health and wellbeing of its local workforce, the communities where it operates and the Bahamian people are Buckeye’s top priority.

About Buckeye Partners, L.P.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) is a publicly traded master limited partnership which owns and operates a diversified global network of integrated assets providing midstream logistic solutions, primarily consisting of the transportation, storage, processing and marketing of liquid petroleum products. Buckeye is one of the largest independent liquid petroleum products pipeline operators in the United States in terms of volumes delivered, with approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline.  Buckeye also uses its service expertise to operate and/or maintain third-party pipelines and terminals and perform certain engineering and construction services for its customers. Buckeye’s global terminal network comprises more than 115 liquid petroleum products terminals with aggregate tank capacity of over 118 million barrels across our portfolio of pipelines, inland terminals and marine terminals located primarily in key petroleum logistics hubs in the East Coast, Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States as well as in the Caribbean. Buckeye’s terminal assets facilitate global flows of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering its customers connectivity between supply areas and market centers through some of the world’s most important bulk liquid storage and blending hubs. Buckeye’s wholly owned flagship marine terminal in The Bahamas, Buckeye Bahamas Hub, is one of the largest marine crude oil and refined petroleum products storage facilities in the world and provides an array of logistics and blending services for the global flow of petroleum products. Buckeye’s Gulf Coast regional hub, Buckeye Texas Partners, offers world-class marine terminalling, storage and processing capabilities. Buckeye is also a wholesale distributor of refined petroleum products in certain areas served by its pipelines and terminals. More information concerning Buckeye can be found at www.buckeye.com.

Contact: Kevin J. Goodwin
Vice President & Treasurer
[email protected]
(800) 422-2825		          
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.