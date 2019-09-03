Buckeye Provides Buckeye Bahamas Hub Hurricane Dorian Impact Update

HOUSTON, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Buckeye Partners, L.P. (“Buckeye”) (NYSE: BPL) today reported that its initial preliminary assessments, subject to physical verification, have not identified any significant damage to its Buckeye Bahamas Hub (BBH) as a result of Hurricane Dorian. Buckeye will provide further updates after in-depth, on-the-ground inspections and assessments of the storm’s impact on BBH are completed in the coming days. As the hurricane moves away from Grand Bahama Island, Buckeye’s first priority is accounting for the safety of all employees and their families. Consistent with its efforts when Hurricane Matthew struck in 2016, Buckeye intends to work with its business partners, local first responders and governmental authorities to bring needed supplies to the island as soon as it is safe. The health and wellbeing of its local workforce, the communities where it operates and the Bahamian people are Buckeye’s top priority.

About Buckeye Partners, L.P.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) is a publicly traded master limited partnership which owns and operates a diversified global network of integrated assets providing midstream logistic solutions, primarily consisting of the transportation, storage, processing and marketing of liquid petroleum products. Buckeye is one of the largest independent liquid petroleum products pipeline operators in the United States in terms of volumes delivered, with approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline. Buckeye also uses its service expertise to operate and/or maintain third-party pipelines and terminals and perform certain engineering and construction services for its customers. Buckeye’s global terminal network comprises more than 115 liquid petroleum products terminals with aggregate tank capacity of over 118 million barrels across our portfolio of pipelines, inland terminals and marine terminals located primarily in key petroleum logistics hubs in the East Coast, Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States as well as in the Caribbean. Buckeye’s terminal assets facilitate global flows of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering its customers connectivity between supply areas and market centers through some of the world’s most important bulk liquid storage and blending hubs. Buckeye’s wholly owned flagship marine terminal in The Bahamas, Buckeye Bahamas Hub, is one of the largest marine crude oil and refined petroleum products storage facilities in the world and provides an array of logistics and blending services for the global flow of petroleum products. Buckeye’s Gulf Coast regional hub, Buckeye Texas Partners, offers world-class marine terminalling, storage and processing capabilities. Buckeye is also a wholesale distributor of refined petroleum products in certain areas served by its pipelines and terminals. More information concerning Buckeye can be found at www.buckeye.com .