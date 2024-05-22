Major buckwheat market participants include The Birkett Mills, Ardent Mills, Dutch Valley Food Distributors, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Arrowhead Mills, Hain Celestial Group, Grain Millers, Inc., and NOW Foods.

The buckwheat market valuation is predicted to cross USD 780 million by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

According to Gillco, 76% of adults bought organic food due to health reasons. Consumers are seeking healthier and environmentally sustainable options, leading to a surge in the preference for organic foods like organic buckwheat. Organic farming practices eliminate the use of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs), aligning with the growing consumer consciousness regarding food safety and environmental sustainability. As a result, the organic buckwheat segment is experiencing robust growth, driven by consumers’ desire for wholesome, chemical-free products that promote both personal well-being and environmental stewardship. This trend could continue driving the expansion of the buckwheat market as more consumers prioritize health-conscious and eco-friendly choices in their dietary preferences.

The buckwheat market from organic segment will expand notably through 2032, driven by the increasing consumer preference for organic and natural products. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the harmful effects of pesticides and chemicals used in conventional farming methods, leading to a shift towards organic alternatives. Organic buckwheat is cultivated using sustainable agricultural practices without synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Furthermore, stringent regulations and certifications governing organic farming practices further bolster consumer trust and confidence in organic buckwheat products, contributing to the segment’s steady growth trajectory.

Animal feed segment will record a modest valuation by 2032, as buckwheat is utilized as a feed ingredient for various livestock, including poultry, swine, and cattle. Its inclusion in animal feed formulations is attributed to its high protein content, essential amino acids, and digestibility. Buckwheat-based feed formulations contribute to improved animal health, growth performance, and feed efficiency. With the growing demand for high-quality animal protein and increasing livestock production worldwide, the demand for buckwheat as an animal feed ingredient could witness steady growth in the coming years.

North America buckwheat market will witness robust growth by 2032, driven by a growing health and wellness trend, coupled with the increasing prevalence of gluten-related disorders. Furthermore, the rising popularity of plant-based diets and the expanding market for vegan and vegetarian food products are contributing to the market’s growth in North America. Additionally, the region’s well-established food processing industry and the presence of key market players are further fueling market expansion and innovation in buckwheat-based products.

Major company players in the buckwheat market include The Birkett Mills, Ardent Mills, Dutch Valley Food Distributors, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Arrowhead Mills, Hain Celestial Group, Grain Millers, Inc., and NOW Foods. To capitalize on the burgeoning opportunities in the dynamic buckwheat industry, companies are implementing strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing their market presence while expanding their product portfolios. One key growth strategy involves strategic partnerships and collaborations with local farmers and suppliers to ensure a steady and reliable supply of high-quality buckwheat grains. Additionally, investment in research and development activities aimed at innovation in product formulations and processing techniques is crucial for staying ahead in the competitive landscape.

In 2023, ADM announced agreements to acquire Revela Foods, a dairy flavoring manufacturer, and FDL, a UK-based functional ingredients producer.

