Virginia budget negotiators and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have reached a compromise on the next two-year state spending plan that would include 3% raises for state employees and teachers while not raising taxes and risking a potential veto by Youngkin.

House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian confirmed Thursday that the General Assembly’s budget leaders have reached a deal with Youngkin that they hope lawmakers will approve during a special session scheduled to begin on Monday.

