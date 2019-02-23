Buffett appears to fault Trump, laments M&A dearth in Berkshire shareholder letter

Warren Buffett on Saturday appeared to fault U.S. President Donald Trump for taking too much credit for the nation’s economic growth, while acknowledging that market conditions are making it tough for his Berkshire Hathaway Inc to find more big companies to buy.
