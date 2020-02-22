Warren Buffett on Saturday defended Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s decision to invest heavily in the stocks of companies such as Apple Inc, as the conglomerate struggled to find whole businesses to buy.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. blocking G20 mention of climate change in draft communique, G20 diplomats say - February 22, 2020
- Buffett defends investments in stocks, which fueled record Berkshire profit - February 22, 2020
- New coronavirus cases fall in China but fears grow over global spread - February 22, 2020