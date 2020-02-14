Buffett’s Berkshire buys Kroger and Biogen, reduces Wells Fargo and Goldman stakes

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Friday said it has taken a $549.1 million stake in Kroger Co, investing in the largest U.S. supermarket chain as smaller rivals struggle.
