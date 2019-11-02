Buffett’s Berkshire tops profit forecasts despite trade tensions

Berkshire Hathaway Inc , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, on Saturday said its quarterly operating profit rose 14%, more than analysts expected, as growth in several business lines offset the drag from trade tensions and tariffs.
