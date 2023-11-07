Buffini to discuss proven, strategic ways to lose the chaos, own more listings and win market share as a featured guest speaker at leading industry event, 2023 NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dermot Buffini, the CEO of Buffini & Company, will be a featured speaker on Nov. 15 at the 2023 NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience. He will share strategies that have catapulted the company’s coached clients’ salaries to an average of $460,000. Buffini will focus on how agents can avoid chaos, earn more listings and win in the market place in 2024. The conference is expected to draw more than 10,000 real estate professionals to the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif., Nov. 14-16.

During his presentation, Buffini will discuss the importance of tuning out negative media chatter and focusing on strong fundamentals. He will also share a glimpse into new proprietary research from Buffini & Company that will prepare real estate agents to focus and lay the groundwork so they are positioned to be ready to take advantage of what is anticipated to be a busy 2024 selling season.

“At Buffini & Company, we’re working with our clients to help them view the season ahead as an opportunity they can prepare, learn, and grow,” Buffini said. “We’ve helped thousands of agents through all types of markets including the Great Recession. Our entire company is committed to providing the best resources and support for our clients as they create strong businesses while winning more listings and market share in 2024 and beyond.”

2023 NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience is presented by the National Association of REALTORS ®, America’s largest trade association, and is considered the industry’s premier event. Nearly 12,000 industry professionals are anticipated to attend this year’s event Nov. 14-16 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 45 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. To learn more about Buffini & Company, visit buffiniandcompany.com.

About Dermot Buffini

Since 2013, Dermot Buffini has challenged and transformed what it means to be an effective chief executive officer. As CEO, Dermot leads Buffini & Company, ensuring each team member has the tools to help clients win in business and life by securing more leads, sales, income and time off. Before becoming CEO, Dermot was involved with events, training, coaching, corporate relationships and business development as the senior vice president of business development. Dermot has been recognized as a finalist for the San Diego Business Journal’s CEO of the Year, a RISMedia Newsmaker and ranked in the Swanepoel Power 200. His commitment to excellence has led the San Diego Union-Tribune to recognize Buffini & Company as a Top Place to Work in San Diego consecutively since 2016. Dermot emigrated to San Diego from Dublin in 2004. He currently resides in Southern California.

